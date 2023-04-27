Phillies get positive news on starter Taijuan Walker’s sore right forearm

Starting-pitching crisis averted? Not yet.

But the Phillies did breathe easier Thursday when Taijuan Walker arrived at Citizens Bank Park, played catch from 90 feet in the outfield, and was deemed by team doctors to not need an MRI on his right arm.

“We don’t think he’s going to miss a start or anything,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Walker is lined up to start Monday night in Los Angeles.

In case you missed it, Walker left Wednesday night’s game after the fourth inning with what the Phillies characterized as “right forearm tightness,” an ominous diagnosis that frequently is the precursor to more serious elbow issues. He said he still felt sore after the game.

Walker awoke feeling better and said he was able to let the ball loose without discomfort. He said he likely will throw a bullpen session Friday in Houston, after which the Phillies will have more clarity on his status for the start against the Dodgers.

The Phillies can ill afford another injury to a starting pitcher. Left-hander Ranger Suárez was set to begin his road back to the rotation with a two-inning start Thursday night for double-A Reading.

If Walker was unable to make his next start, the top candidate at triple A would be lefty Cristopher Sánchez. Michael Plassmeyer and James McArthur also are on the 40-man roster, though they have 6.23 and 8.78 ERAs, respectively, at Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies signed Walker to a four-year, $72 million contract to help stabilize the middle of the rotation. Among his more desirable qualities is his track record of good health over the last few years. He worked 159 and 157⅓ innings for the Mets in 2021 and 2022.

Bryce’s roadies

The Phillies’ traveling party to Houston had two extra members: minor league right-handers Victor Vargas and Tyler McKay, who tagged along to pitch to Bryce Harper on Friday and Sunday.

“It’s been great pitching to a two-time MVP, future Hall of Famer,” Vargas said. “It’s nice to be here in the big league clubhouse with the guys that have been here. It’s a nice experience.”

Vargas, 22, stayed behind in Clearwater, Fla., when the season began to finish rehabbing from an injury. He was set to join high-A Jersey Shore when he got detoured to Philadelphia to pitch to Harper, who wants to face as much live pitching as possible in his rapid return from an elbow ligament reconstruction.

The Phillies picked Vargas because of his precision command. In four minor league seasons, he has walked only 63 of 962 batters. He describes himself as “a control and command pitcher,” which is precisely the type that you want to fling pitches at the $330 million face of the franchise.

“When I first stepped on that mound at Citizens Bank Park, honestly, I was a little nervous,” Vargas said. “It took me a couple pitches to get me back into rhythm and the pitcher that I am.”

Can facing Harper help Vargas when he returns to the minors?

“Absolutely,” he said. “There’s some pitches that I threw during the live BP that I saw he liked, and after we were done, he’d say, ‘That’s a good pitch you’ve got. You’ve got good command.’ That’s a good thing. It gives me more confidence to pitch in the zone and not be scared. It’s Bryce Harper, you know?”

Extra bases

Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to eight games with a second-inning single — and scored the game’s lone run — in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over the Mariners. ... If Suárez emerges healthy Thursday night, he’s scheduled to start for Lehigh Valley next week in Syracuse, N.Y., according to Thomson. ... Thomson said prized pitching prospect Andrew Painter (elbow) is progressing well on a daily throwing program from 90 feet in Clearwater. ... Right-hander Nick Nelson (hamstring) gave up one run in three innings and threw 52 pitches Wednesday night for Reading. He’ll get to four innings in his next minor league start, as the Phillies continue to stretch him out as a starter. ... Kevin Millwood threw the ceremonial first pitch to mark the 20th anniversary of his no-hitter at Veterans Stadium. ... Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.40 ERA) will kick off the World Series rematch Friday night in Houston against Astros lefty Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.25).