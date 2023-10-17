Aaron Nola, Phillies bats overpower D’backs to move within two wins of a return to the World Series

Three pitches into the game Tuesday night, fleet-footed Diamondbacks leadoff hitter Corbin Carroll reached base when Trea Turner flubbed a routine grounder.

And that’s when Aaron Nola was supposed to unravel like twine.

But nothing about Nola’s postseason return to Phillies acehood stands out quite so much as his newfound control over the running game. So, he calmly reduced his leg kick, went to a slide-step delivery, sprinkled in a pickoff throw or two, and got the next three batters out, leaving Carroll right there on first base.

It may not seem like a big deal now. Not after the Phillies scored four runs in the sixth inning, four more in the seventh, and turned a taut two-run lead into a 10-0 knee-slapper in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

As the series shifts to Arizona on Thursday night, the Phillies are two wins from returning to the World Series after holding serve in back-to-back ragers at Citizens Bank Park. And if you’re a fatalist, consider this: Teams that won the first two games of best-of-seven MLB postseason series wound up winning 75 of 89 times, including 31 out of 35 in the LCS round.

In routing the overmatched Diamondbacks, the Phillies bashed three more home runs, giving them 15 in the last four games dating to the division series wipeout of the Braves. Turner went deep in the first inning against Arizona co-ace Merrill Kelly before Kyle Schwarber hit missiles in the third and sixth.

And then, the Phillies really piled on.

But without Nola’s latest playoff gem, well, who knows? Because for much of the season’s first three months, checkered flags were more appropriate at Nola starts than the Red October rally towels. And if Carroll had been allowed to turn the first inning into a track meet, Game 2 might have transpired much differently.

Nola got help, to be sure. The Phillies were at their defensive peak. Third baseman Alec Bohm dove to his right to backhand Gabriel Moreno’s smash in the second inning and to his left to rob a hit from Tommy Pham in the fourth. Bryce Harper made a diving stop at first base — his adopted position for three months — in the third inning. Nick Castellanos made a catch against the right-field wall in the fifth.

But Nola never lost command over the game. He allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, permitted two runners to reach second base, and none to get to third. He mixed his fastball, curveball, and changeup, added a few sinkers, and recorded six strikeouts.

In three postseason starts — one in each playoff round — Nola has allowed a total of two runs in 18⅔ innings. Add in Zack Wheeler’s three starts — five runs in 19 innings — and the Phillies’ co-aces have posted a 1.67 ERA, a one-two punch that’s every bit as reminiscent of Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling in a bygone era for the Diamondbacks.

It’s all happening after Nola endured one of his worst seasons — and in his free-agent walk year, no less. But when he reaches the market, it’s likely potential suitors will regard him as a postseason ace, not the righty who struggled to a 4.46 ERA in the regular season.

But that’s a story for another day, especially because Nola has fixed the flaw that plagued him for most of the season.

And to think, all it took was going back to a slide step.

For years, Nola resisted, figuring he could control the running game without changing his delivery. But with the advent of the pitch clock, limits on pickoff attempts, and larger bases, it became more difficult for him to hold runners. Small rallies began turning into four- and five-run innings. He gave up more home runs than ever.

By August, pitching coach Caleb Cotham decided to intervene.

During a bullpen session, Cotham asked Nola to experiment with the slide step, a move he had abandoned after injuring his arm in 2017. Cotham used pitch data and advanced metrics to show Nola that the spin on his curveball was unaffected when he pitched with a slide step. Neither was the velocity on his fastball.

Nola figured he’d try it. And over his last four regular-season starts and three playoff starts, he has reaped the rewards.

“Once the pitch clock came, it made things a little more challenging because those years I really did rely on holding the ball a lot and picking over a lot,” Nola said this week. “Guys are stealing [more often] and bases are bigger. And I knew I could incorporate what I used to do back in 2017. I just had to do it and get comfortable with it again.

“It’s more comfortable. The most important thing is being able to repeat the slide step while making a good pitch and focusing on making a good pitch.”

Nola made perfect pitches in the first inning to strike out Ketel Marte and Pham, then get Christian Walker to ground out and strand Carroll. And he buckled down even more in the sixth after Marte ripped a one-out double. Nola got Pham to ground out to Bohm before setting up Walker with the fastball and striking him out on a curve.

It was vintage Nola — and at precisely the right time. The Phillies have a stranglehold on the NLCS. At this rate, the next time Nola pitches, it will be in the World Series.