Phillies waste Zack Wheeler’s dominant start as Mets pounce on bullpen to win Game 1 of the NLDS

Zack Wheeler reared back and uncorked a four-seam fastball to Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo in the first inning on Wednesday that just skimmed the top of the strike zone. Nimmo waved at it, but had no chance. At 99 mph, it was the hardest pitch Wheeler has thrown all season.

Buoyed by the sellout crowd of 45,751 at Citizens Bank Park for Game 1 of the National League Division Series, every pitch in Wheeler’s arsenal trended faster than his season average across seven shutout innings. For 111 pitches, the Phillies’ ace gave everything he had, but it wasn’t enough. Wheeler’s offense and bullpen let him down in a 6-2 loss to the Mets to open the NLDS.

Following a leadoff homer from Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the first, the Phillies’ bats fell completely silent. And when Wheeler was lifted for Jeff Hoffman to start the eighth inning with a 1-0 lead, the cracks started to show.

The Phillies needed three pitchers — Hoffman, Matt Strahm, and Orion Kerkering — to get three outs in the eighth while the Mets tagged them for five runs.

Across the first seven innings, Wheeler had only allowed one hit. While he issued four walks and hit one batter, he did not let a runner advance past second. The Mets had no answer for his fastball; they whiffed 30 times on Wheeler’s pitches, including 14 times on his four-seam.

But in the eighth inning alone, the Mets racked up five hits, two apiece off Hoffman and Strahm and another off Kerkering.

It didn’t help matters that the Phillies’ lineup, apart from Schwarber, was experiencing a collective power outage in what was functionally a bullpen game for the Mets. Schwarber demolished the third pitch he saw from starter Kodai Senga, sending it to the second deck, and he later singled in the third. But for the first seven innings, he was the only Phillie to record a hit.

Bryce Harper ended that streak with a double in the eighth inning. He advanced to third on a single from Nick Castellanos that brought some life back in the stands, but was stranded there when Alec Bohm grounded out.

Tanner Banks pitched the ninth and allowed another run on two singles. An RBI double from a pinch-hitting Kody Clemens gave the Phillies a run back in the bottom of the frame, but Schwarber flew out to end the game.

Game 2 is 4:08 p.m. Sunday with Cristopher Sanchez starting against Mets right-hander Luis Severino.