Orioles 10, Phillies 7: Alec Bohm, Darick Hall and Jake Cove flex turn on the power

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Phillies were missing some of their regulars in Monday’s 10-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Baltimore Orioles with multiple players leaving for the World Baseball Classic on Sunday, but their offense still showed some pop.

Alec Bohm and Darick Hall hit back-to-back home runs off Orioles pitcher Austin Voth in the sixth, and outfielder Jake Cave drove in Scott Kingery with a two-run home run a few at-bats later.

It was Bohm’s third home run of the spring and the second for Hall and Cave. Hall, in particular, has been seeing the ball well against left-handers and righties. The lefty-hitting Hall started his day with a line drive single off left-handed pitcher (and former Phillie) Cole Irvin.

» READ MORE: Sarah Edwards is the first female on-field coach in Phillies history

Advertisement

“I feel really positive about it,” Hall said of his hit off Irvin. “The other day, we faced three tough lefties against the Pirates. I went 3-2 each time and walked twice and then swung — even the one I struck out on, it was the right pitch for me to swing at. Just missed it.

“With Irvin, first one, take the sinker in. He throws a pretty good curveball and drops it in the zone. OK. But the difference was, I was down 0-2 but I trusted myself. I said you know what, I know what ball it needs to be. And I took a good one. And then he hung one.”

On the mound: Michael Plassmeyer made his third start of the spring, allowing two hits and no runs or walks in 2⅓ innings. The left-handed pitcher, who was acquired via trade from the Giants last season and is in the running for the fifth starter spot, has quietly had a strong spring. He has yet to allow an earned run in three Grapefruit League outings.

Quotable: “He’s a guy that the moment is not too big,” Thomson said of Plassmeyer. “I mean, his first appearance in the big leagues was bases loaded, we brought him in because we were out of pitching. He struck someone out and it was a decent hitter, I forget who it was. He just has no heartbeat. He just throws strikes. The only downside was the first-pitch strikes today, but he came right back and threw strikes.

“He does a lot of little things too. He holds runners. He fields the position well. He does a lot of good things.”

On deck: Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will take the mound at BayCare Ballpark against Rays right-hander Luis Patino at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on MLB.com.