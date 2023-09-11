Phillies squander Bryce Harper’s clutch homer, fall to Braves 10-8 in 10 innings

Bryce Harper walked slowly to the plate with one on, two out, and the Phillies trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Guess what happened next.

It’s almost predictable, isn’t it? Harper has delivered so many huge hits in so many huge moments across the last five seasons that you almost expect it. He came through again Monday, bashing a first-pitch changeup for a game-tying two-run homer in the first game of a doubleheader against the division-leading Braves.

If you closed your eyes and listened to the roar of a surprisingly robust weekday crowd of 30,572 for a makeup game, well, you might have thought it was October already at Citizens Bank Park.

Advertisement

But because it’s still the regular season, the Braves got to start extra innings with a runner on second base. They scored twice against reliever José Alvarado, shut down the Phillies in the bottom of the 10th (Harper’s spot didn’t come around again), and escaped with a 10-8 victory.

After all that, the Phillies lost for the third time in four games, shaving their lead for the top wild card to 1½ games over the Cubs. Meanwhile, the Braves will clinch their sixth consecutive title with any combination of four more wins or Phillies losses. The teams were set to continue their four-game series Monday night.

Harper’s dramatics aside, cracks are forming in the Phillies’ wild-card armor, mostly on the pitching side.

Taijuan Walker made another poor start, allowing six runs (five earned) in only 5⅓ innings. Andrew Bellatti gave up back-to-back homers to Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the sixth inning after the Phillies had cut the margin to 5-4. Alvarado, expected to be part of the Phillies’ late-inning reliever mix in the postseason allowed an RBI single to Kevin Pillar and a double to Orlando Arcia for the 10th-inning runs.

Walker, vying to be the Game 3 playoff starter behind ace Zack Wheeler and struggling Aaron Nola, had spotty command and didn’t survive the sixth inning.

The Phillies hit Walker hard at times. They also took advantage of his wildness. After he hit Austin Riley with a pitch in the fifth inning, Matt Olson stroked a two-run double to open a 4-2 Braves lead. Arcia doubled to knock Walker from the game in the sixth.

In 10 starts since the All-Star break, Walker has a 4.79 ERA.

25/25 vision

Trea Turner halved a four-run deficit by bashing a two-run homer against Braves reliever Dylan Lee in the seventh inning. He also joined an exclusive fraternity, becoming the sixth Phillies player with 25 homers and 25 steals in a season.

Jimmy Rollins reached both marks in back-to-back seasons, with 25 homers and 36 steals in 2006 and 30 homers and 41 steals in his 2007 MVP season. Before that, Bobby Abreu did it three times (2000, 2001, 2004). Von Hayes (1989), Juan Samuel (1987), and Mike Schmidt (1975) did it once apiece.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for Turner, who had 10 homers (and a .235 average and .657 OPS) on Aug. 3. He has 15 homers in 32 games since then.

Out of left field

The Braves were gifted a run in the first inning on a misplay in left-center field.

Austin Riley launched a ball that kicked off the bottom of the wall and ricocheted past Jake Cave and Brandon Marsh, who converged in the same spot. Cave chased the ball and didn’t pick it up cleanly, enabling Riley to score.

Riley was credited with a triple and Cave charged with an error.

The Phillies continue to start Cave in left field against most righty starting pitchers when Bryce Harper plays first base. Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache are better defenders but bat from the right side.

Cave did make a catch at the wall in the seventh inning on Marcell Ozuna’s deep drive that might have been headed for the seats.