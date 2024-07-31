Phillies’ slide continues as Yankees tag Cristopher Sánchez for six runs to complete sweep

Cristopher Sánchez likes pitching at Citizens Bank Park. Entering Wednesday, the Phillies starter hadn’t allowed a home run at the Bank this season.

It was a streak that lasted 73⅓ innings, until the Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu emphatically ended it with a grand slam in the second inning of a 6-5 Phillies loss. The Phillies dropped their fourth straight, have been swept for the first time this season, and are 3-9 since the All-Star break.

Advertisement

Once again, the top of the order fell short. Bryce Harper finished 0-for-5, and hit into a game-ending double play in the bottom of the ninth. Harper finished the six-game homestand 1-for-25.

» READ MORE: Murphy: The trade deadline was never going to save the Phillies. But here are some thoughts, anyway.

The grand slam was only the second home run of the season for LeMahieu, whose playing time with the Yankees had dwindled after extended struggles at the plate. But after Sánchez allowed a pair of singles to Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. and walked Alex Verdugo, LeMahieu cashed in on a slider inside.

After falling behind early, the Phillies didn’t put a man on base until the fourth inning, when Kyle Schwarber drew a walk against Nestor Cortes.

Austin Hays, batting second after Tuesday’s four-RBI night, stayed hot with a double to the left field wall. A fielder’s choice from Alec Bohm brought Schwarber home, and Hays scored on a Nick Castellanos single.

The Phillies continued to chip away at the Yankees’ lead, but couldn’t complete the comeback. Weston Wilson, who started the game at second base, clubbed a solo home run in the fifth. Bohm led off the sixth inning with a triple and was driven home by Castellanos. The pair combined for another run in the eighth, stringing together a Bohm double and Castellanos single.

Bryson Stott singled and Garrett Stubbs was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Marsh, but he struck out swinging.

New Phillies acquisitions Tanner Banks and Carlos Estévez both pitched 1-2-3 innings in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

» READ MORE: The Phillies have a ‘complete’ roster after the trade deadline. Is it enough to win the World Series?