Vince Velasquez, in just his fifth relief appearance, retired all four batters he faced, including two via the strikeout, and picked up his second victory out of the bullpen … The Phillies will pay tribute to former team president David Montgomery on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. The memorial ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 3:05 p.m. … Zach Eflin will return from the injured list to pitch the series opener Friday at home against Cincinnati.