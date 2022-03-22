CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies cobbled together seven runs, eight hits and five walks in their 7-2 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers on Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark. A solid performance from the bullpen — and starter Bailey Falter — was highlighted hard-throwing reliever Seranthony Domínguez, who struck out everyone he faced, and reliever Damon Jones, who struck out two of the batters he faced.

On the mound: Domínguez was practically in regular-season form. In his first appearance of the spring, the righty struck out the side in his one inning of work. His pitches lit up the radar gun, too: his fastest pitches of the day hit 97.3 mph and 96.8 mph. He threw 14 pitches and 12 were strikes.

Quotable: “He looked really good,” manager Joe Girardi said of Domínguez. “Much different from what we saw at the end of last year. This is probably more like the guy that you saw in 2018 and 2019. Just the life on his ball… we saw 97 today. I mean, it’s his first outing. The slider was good. The confidence you could see … ‘this is my stuff.’ That was really good to see. That’s a huge piece, if he gets back to where he was. That’s a huge piece.”

Next: The Phillies host the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at BayCare Ballpark. The game will be streamed on NBC Sports Philadelphia.