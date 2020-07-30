“I’m not trying to minimize the challenge of it,” Klentak said. “Those are all very real. I think we have to put health and safety first. Coming into the year, we knew there would be challenges. We anticipated there would be positive [COVID-19] cases and there would be bumps in the road. They’re not going to be easy. The best thing we can do is try to rally together -- both as a team and as a league to make the most of it.”