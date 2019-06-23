In reality, the Phillies need a few roster reinforcements to survive their dreadful June and avoid falling hopelessly behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves in the National League East race.
But in practice, Gabe Kapler believes more practice will get them through it.
After the Phillies lost their seventh consecutive game on Sunday, 6-4 to complete a three-game sweep at the hands of the league-worst Miami Marlins, Kapler said he and the coaches would provide additional swings for struggling hitters before games this week at Citizens Bank Park.
“The first couple of days of the Mets series, we’ll do some extra work on the field,” Kapler said. “We’ll bring out the curveball machine, and we’ll bring out a live arm to give some of our hitters, the ones that would like it, the feel for spin. And then fastball spin. Things like that.”
But while some hitters might benefit from extra work, count Bryce Harper among those who don't believe that more swings will translate into better swings.
"For me, personally, I don't do that," he said. "I think for everybody else, if they want to do that, then that's on them. Everybody can hit the ball at 5 o'clock usually. It's usually 7:05 when the game starts."
Nevertheless, with the scrutiny intensifying on Kapler and his coaching staff during a stretch in which the team has lost 16 of 22 games, the manager continues to preach that the Phillies will examine their processes and practices to help turn things around.
After the Phillies turned five double plays Sunday, more than in any game since May 25, 1998, at Montreal, Kapler pointed to extra work that second baseman Cesar Hernandez has done with infield coach Bobby Dickerson on making quicker transfers.
Kapler also said the coaching staff will continue to work with pitchers on having better success after falling behind in counts. The Phillies have allowed 129 homers, by far the highest total in the National League.
“We continue to work on our game planning,” Kapler said. “We recognize that we struggle when the opposing batters are in hitters’ counts. We’re doing a better job of sequencing and making some adjustments.”
Short of that, the trade deadline is five weeks away. While the Phillies expect to get help for their bullpen when Tommy Hunter, Pat Neshek, David Robertson and perhaps even Seranthony Dominguez return from injuries, they need help for the starting rotation. They also could use an upgrade to the lineup, either in the outfield or at third base.
The Phillies were swept at home by the Marlins for the first time since Aug. 7-9, 2009. The Marlins were 2-9 in their last 11 games at Citizens Bank Park before winning three straight this weekend. ... The Phillies continued their game of musical relievers by optioning Edubray Ramos to triple-A Lehigh Valley to open a roster spot for Sunday’s starter Enyel De Los Santos. Kapler recently has used Ramos in high-leverage situations, but he can be sent to the minors without being exposed to waivers. ... Zach Eflin (6-7, 2.83 ERA) will start Monday night against Mets lefty Steven Matz (5-5, 4.28). The Phillies won’t face Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the four-game series.