The Phillies were swept at home by the Marlins for the first time since Aug. 7-9, 2009. The Marlins were 2-9 in their last 11 games at Citizens Bank Park before winning three straight this weekend. ... The Phillies continued their game of musical relievers by optioning Edubray Ramos to triple-A Lehigh Valley to open a roster spot for Sunday’s starter Enyel De Los Santos. Kapler recently has used Ramos in high-leverage situations, but he can be sent to the minors without being exposed to waivers. ... Zach Eflin (6-7, 2.83 ERA) will start Monday night against Mets lefty Steven Matz (5-5, 4.28). The Phillies won’t face Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the four-game series.