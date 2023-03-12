Phillies news and notes from Sunday include Gregory Soto pitching well and certain contracts settled

CLEARWATER, Fla. — After arriving in Phillies camp on March 9, left-handed reliever Gregory Soto threw in a Grapefruit League game for the first time in Sunday’s 8-3 Phillies loss against the Blue Jays. He did not disappoint. Soto was hitting a cool 98-99 mph on his pitches. He threw 18, with 11 of them strikes, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one inning of work.

“Very good,” Manager Rob Thomson said of Soto, “seeing Soto for the first time in a game situation. The velocity is there, the slider was good. It’s his first time out, so it was around the plate, but I think he has a little bit better control than that. But I think that’s reasonable being his first game seeing hitters.”

» READ MORE: Phillies put offense on display against Toronto Blue Jays

Garrett Stubbs with a clutch WBC moment

Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs, who is currently playing for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, hit a two-out, ground-rule double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth to give his a team a two-run lead over Team Nicaragua. Thanks to Stubbs, Israel went on to get their first win of the WBC, with a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Phillies finalize pre-arbitration contracts

The Phillies announced on Sunday that they’ve come to terms with 22 pre-arbitration eligible players: Andrew Bellatti, Alec Bohm, Kody Clemens, Bailey Falter, Dalton Guthrie, Darick Hall, Rafael Marchán, Brandon Marsh, Yunior Marte, James McArthur, Simón Muzziotti, Nick Nelson, Jhailyn Ortiz, Luis Ortiz, Michael Plassmeyer, Johan Rojas, Cristopher Sánchez, Noah Song, Bryson Stott, Garrett Stubbs, Erich Uelmen, and Andrew Vasquez. The Phillies also announced that they’ve renewed the contract of reliever Connor Brogdon.

Extra bases

The Phillies optioned right-handed pitcher James McArthur to triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Sunday’s game. They reassigned Mick Abel, Andrew Baker, Jon Duplantier, Griff McGarry, Francisco Morales and Billy Sullivan to minor league camp.

“Very impressive, all of them,” Thomson said of Abel, McGarry and McArthur. “Abel has got big time stuff. He really does. And McGarry does too. And one of things I mentioned to him is when he runs his stuff through the zone, he’s going to be really effective. And McArthur, now that he’s healthy, has really been impressive. We’ve got some big arms that are coming.”

The Phillies also announced that they’ve optioned Johan Rojas to double-A and Jhailyn Ortiz and Simon Muzziotti to triple-A.

Thomson said that here is no update on starter Ranger Suarez, who returned to camp from the WBC because of forearm tightness.