Howard, the Phillies' top pitching prospect, made the start over Vince Velasquez, who was pushed to the bullpen until next week, when the Phillies will need six starters to help cover a doubleheader in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays. Girardi explained that Velasquez has more experience coming out of the bullpen than Howard, who hasn't pitched in relief since 2015 as a redshirt sophomore at Cal Poly.