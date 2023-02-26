Castellanos is having more success as Phillies claim win over Twins

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies won their third Grapefruit League game of the spring, 10-8, against the Twins on Sunday. They also did so with more of their regulars in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Trea Turner led off, Kyle Schwarber hit behind him, and J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott hit in the three, four and five holes. There were some regulars on the mound, too: Andrew Bellatti started the game for the Phillies, and reliever Connor Brogdon came in behind him.

On the mound: Bellatti pitched one inning, allowing one walk and two strikeouts. Brogdon followed Bellatti with a brisk 1-2-3 inning, allowing no hits, no runs and throwing one strikeout. Andrew Vasquez, who the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Giants in November, pitched a hitless inning with no walks and two strikeouts in the third. Left-handed pitcher Taylor Lehman got the win, allowing no hits, no runs and no walks over one inning pitched with one strikeout.

Who stood out: After going 0-for-3 the day before in Lakeland, Nick Castellanos hit his first home run of the spring, an opposite field, two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning. Castellanos said after the game that he’s been standing closer to the plate, which has helped him offensively.

Shortstop Trea Turner also stood out; in his first appearance as the Phillies’ leadoff hitter, Turner went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base.

Next: The Phillies will play the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:05 p.m. Monday at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. The game will be televised on MLB.com.

