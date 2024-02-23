Phillies spring training is upon us. Here’s a look at our Top 10 favorite photos from the last 10 days.

Forget Groundhog Day, the true indication that spring is near for Inquirer readers should come when our photographers transmit their first images from Phillies spring training in Clearwater, Fla.

We get our first look of the season at the players we’ll be watching all summer, new faces wearing Phillies gear for the first time, and those palm trees in the background aren’t bad either.

» READ MORE: Phillies spring training 2024: TV schedule, new rules, how to watch and stream

Inquirer staff photographer Heather Khalifa was in Clearwater since the first workout on Feb. 14, chronicling everything that goes into getting ready for the season, along with some of the fun had by players, coaches, and fans.

We asked her for her 10 favorite images of the first 10 days. Here are her picks:

Bryce’s bat

Chillin’ in the sun

In the shadows

Stars shine bright

Sign of the times

Sneak peak

Locked in

Wanna have a catch?

Fantasy camp