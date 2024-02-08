Skip to content
What’s needed for spring training? Here’s what the Phillies packed in their truck for Clearwater.

Pitchers and catchers report to camp on Tuesday, but first their equipment needs to get there. This is what was on the truck for its 1,058-mile trip to Florida. Check out our photos.

The Phillies' spring training truck is loaded on Thursday in the basement of Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies' spring training truck is loaded on Thursday in the basement of Citizens Bank Park.
It’s a sure sign that spring is near: Phillies pitchers and catchers report to spring training, right?

Sure, but don’t forget about the annual tradition before then of packing up and sending off the Phillies equipment truck for the 1,058-mile trek to their spring home in Clearwater, Fla.

With the pageantry of a police escort and, of course, the Phanatic, the Phillies loaded their truck on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park with all the necessities for spring training, including:

  1. 10,000 cups

  2. 2,400 baseballs

  3. 2,000 short-and-long sleeved shirts

  4. 1,200 bats

  5. 900 pairs of socks

  6. 600 pairs of pants

  7. 600 batting practice hats

  8. 350 pairs of shorts

  9. 300 batting gloves

  10. 250 batting practice tops

  11. 200 fleeces

  12. 200 light jackets

  13. 140 batting helmets

  14. 125 leather and elastic belts

  15. 75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic, and turf shoes

  16. 40 heavy jackets

  17. 20 coolers

  18. Several bikes

The truck will travel through eight states and will be unloaded on Sunday at its final destination, BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Pitchers and catchers report to camp on Tuesday, with the first workout scheduled for Wednesday. The first full-squad workout will be Feb. 19, and the Phillies’ Grapefruit League opener is Feb. 24 against the Blue Jays.

