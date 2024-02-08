What’s needed for spring training? Here’s what the Phillies packed in their truck for Clearwater.
Pitchers and catchers report to camp on Tuesday, but first their equipment needs to get there. This is what was on the truck for its 1,058-mile trip to Florida. Check out our photos.
It’s a sure sign that spring is near: Phillies pitchers and catchers report to spring training, right?
Sure, but don’t forget about the annual tradition before then of packing up and sending off the Phillies equipment truck for the 1,058-mile trek to their spring home in Clearwater, Fla.
With the pageantry of a police escort and, of course, the Phanatic, the Phillies loaded their truck on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park with all the necessities for spring training, including:
10,000 cups
2,400 baseballs
2,000 short-and-long sleeved shirts
1,200 bats
900 pairs of socks
600 pairs of pants
600 batting practice hats
350 pairs of shorts
300 batting gloves
250 batting practice tops
200 fleeces
200 light jackets
140 batting helmets
125 leather and elastic belts
75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic, and turf shoes
40 heavy jackets
20 coolers
Several bikes
The truck will travel through eight states and will be unloaded on Sunday at its final destination, BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.
Pitchers and catchers report to camp on Tuesday, with the first workout scheduled for Wednesday. The first full-squad workout will be Feb. 19, and the Phillies’ Grapefruit League opener is Feb. 24 against the Blue Jays.
Check out our photos from Thursday: