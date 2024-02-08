What’s needed for spring training? Here’s what the Phillies packed in their truck for Clearwater.

It’s a sure sign that spring is near: Phillies pitchers and catchers report to spring training, right?

Sure, but don’t forget about the annual tradition before then of packing up and sending off the Phillies equipment truck for the 1,058-mile trek to their spring home in Clearwater, Fla.

With the pageantry of a police escort and, of course, the Phanatic, the Phillies loaded their truck on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park with all the necessities for spring training, including:

10,000 cups 2,400 baseballs 2,000 short-and-long sleeved shirts 1,200 bats 900 pairs of socks 600 pairs of pants 600 batting practice hats 350 pairs of shorts 300 batting gloves 250 batting practice tops 200 fleeces 200 light jackets 140 batting helmets 125 leather and elastic belts 75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic, and turf shoes 40 heavy jackets 20 coolers Several bikes

The truck will travel through eight states and will be unloaded on Sunday at its final destination, BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Pitchers and catchers report to camp on Tuesday, with the first workout scheduled for Wednesday. The first full-squad workout will be Feb. 19, and the Phillies’ Grapefruit League opener is Feb. 24 against the Blue Jays.

Check out our photos from Thursday: