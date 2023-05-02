Bryce Harper activated, batting third vs. Dodgers; Kyle Schwarber will bat leadoff

LOS ANGELES — No. 3 is back in the No. 3 spot in the Phillies’ batting order.

But look who’s back in the leadoff spot.

Bryce Harper will make his faster-than-expected return for the Phillies on Tuesday night and bat in his familiar No. 3 spot in the order, according to the lineup submitted by manager Rob Thomson.

But in reconfiguring things, Thomson also shifted Kyle Schwarber to the leadoff spot for the first time this season.

Schwarber hit 38 of his league-leading 46 homers as a leadoff man last year. But with the addition of Trea Turner, and the early-season emergence of Bryson Stott, he hasn’t been a leadoff choice for Thomson. Instead, Schwarber hit primarily in the No. 3 spot to bring another power bat to the middle of the order in Harper’s absence.

Through 30 games, Schwarber leads the Phillies with seven homers but is batting .208 with a .339 on-base percentage.

To open a roster spot for Harper, the Phillies optioned outfielder Jake Cave to triple-A Lehigh Valley. Cave batted .222/.286/.333 with one homer in 70 plate appearances.

Here’s the full lineup:

Schwarber LF Turner SS Harper DH Nick Castellanos RF Stott 2B J.T. Realmuto C Alec Bohm 1B Brandon Marsh CF Edmundo Sosa 3B

