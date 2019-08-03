Kranitz, of course, landed on his feet and is now the pitching coach with the Atlanta Braves, the team that went into the weekend with the lowest ERA (4.30) in the N.L. East as well as a seven-game lead in the division. The Phillies entered the weekend with the highest team (4.59) and rotation (4.52) ERA in the division, and their 4.71 bullpen ERA, which ranked 23rd in baseball, was nothing to write home about, either.