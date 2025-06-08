Phillies get silenced by Paul Skenes as the Pirates complete a sweep

PITTSBURGH — Let’s be clear: Facing Paul Skenes isn’t the cure for a losing streak or a team-wide hitting slump.

It was predictable, then, what happened here Sunday.

Never mind that Cristopher Sánchez pitched as well as he has all season. Skenes held the Phillies to two hits, sending them to a 2-1 loss and their first sweep by the Pirates in Pittsburgh in almost exactly 10 years, since June 12-14, 2015.

Make it five losses in a row for the Phillies, matching their longest skid of the season. They weren’t even able to beat the rain this weekend in western Pennsylvania, with the game ending in a downpour.

Oh, and about the way it ended: The Phillies put the tying and go-ahead runs on base against Pirates reliever Braxton Ashcraft, who got Alec Bohm to ground into a game-ending double play.

The Phillies (37-28) slipped to 3½ games behind the division-leading Mets in the NL East. And now, they will limp home to face the NL Central-leading Cubs — and sans Bryce Harper, who missed his third consecutive game with a right wrist injury.

With or without Harper, the Phillies aren’t the first team to be muted by Skenes, who gave up one unearned run in the third inning and lowered his ERA to 1.88.

The Pirates snapped a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning. Sánchez allowed a leadoff walk to Oneil Cruz, who stole second base and scored on Andrew McCutchen’s broken-bat single against reliever Orion Kerkering.

Sánchez permitted hits to four of the Pirates’ first eight batters but yielded only one run. With one out in the second inning, Jared Triolo split the gap in right-center for a double, enabling Ke’Bryan Hayes to score from first.

But over the next five innings, Sánchez held the Pirates to three baserunners, one of which got erased in the seventh when catcher Rafael Marchán threw out Hayes trying to steal second.

It took an error in the third inning for the Phillies to score the tying run against Skenes. Brandon Marsh singled, went to third on a double by Marchán, and scored when the Pirates’ Nick Gonzales couldn’t handle the throw into second base.

The Phillies didn’t have another hit against Skenes, who left at 97 pitches with two out in the eighth inning despite still throwing 97 mph.