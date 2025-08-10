Zack Wheeler overcomes less zing on his fastball as the Phillies complete the sweep over the Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — When most pitchers lose 2 miles per hour on their fastball, it can be a recipe for disaster.

Zack Wheeler isn’t most pitchers. His velocity was down across the board Sunday in his start against the Rangers, and his fastball command was somewhat erratic. But in spite of that, he held Texas to two runs over five innings.

“That’s the type of pitcher he is,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he’s going to give us a chance to win a game. He’s going to go out there and compete, and he’s going to find out how to get it done.”

The offense did just enough to back him up, coming from behind for a 4-2 win over Texas to secure a series sweep. After the Mets’ loss to the Brewers, the Phillies’ lead in the National League East has grown to 5½ games.

Typically, Wheeler prefers to stay on a strict routine and pitch on regular rest, but Sunday’s start was two days later than usual. Wheeler reported soreness in his right shoulder after his outing on Aug. 2 against the Tigers, and so the Phillies pushed back his schedule.

“It all finally just got to that point to where we just wanted to go get an image of it so we can treat specifically what needed to be treated,” Wheeler said. “We did that, and today I felt perfectly normal.”

He gave up an early pair of runs on a two-run shot from Joc Pederson in the first inning but held the Rangers off the scoreboard after that until he was lifted for Tanner Banks after the fifth inning. Wheeler’s splitter and sweeper worked well for him, so he and Realmuto leaned on those two pitches more than usual. Three of Wheeler’s seven strikeouts came on his split.

Wheeler said he isn’t concerned about his lower fastball velocity and expects it to come back around. He averaged 94.2 mph with his four-seam, down from his season average of 96.2 mph.

“It’s harder to pitch at that velo than it is at, say, 95, 96 [mph],” he said. “You don’t get as many swings and misses or foul balls. It’s a little easier to hit, so you’ve got to locate a little better. Today was a little better than the past few starts, but it wasn’t great.”

Rob Thomson lifted Wheeler after 83 pitches because he thought he looked “a little bit out of sync.” But the manager said he isn’t concerned about the diminished velocity, either, so long as Wheeler feels healthy come Monday morning.

“That’ll be the telltale sign,” Thomson said. “But I think it’s just one of those days, and he had extra rest, maybe he’s rusty; he’s not on his normal routine. So just have to wait and see.”

Meanwhile, the Phillies offense had difficulty early against Rangers starter Patrick Corbin, who carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning. It was broken up by a Bryce Harper double, which scored Trea Turner from first base after he drew a walk.

The bottom of the order came through in the fifth inning. Edmundo Sosa tied the score at 2 with a solo shot, and consecutive singles from Bryson Stott — who stole second — and Weston Wilson gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead.

Harrison Bader, starting in center field, robbed a home run from Corey Seager in the bottom of the inning. He made a jumping catch over the bullpen wall to preserve the Phillies’ lead.

It was one of several spectacular defensive plays made by both teams on Sunday. In the second inning, Rangers outfielder Adolis García juggled a fly ball from his glove to his bare hand to make an out while falling down in shallow right.

“This whole series, for a while now ... we’ve been playing really solid defense,” Thomson said.

Banks, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, and Jhoan Duran each pitched an inning in relief. Thomson used Strahm in all three games of the series, which is typically something he avoids doing at this point in the season.

“[Strahm] came in today and said he felt great,” Thomson said. “So now I’ll probably have to give him a couple days off.”

Some well-executed small-ball in the ninth gave Duran an insurance run. Bader was hit by a pitch, advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Sosa and a single from Stott, and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Marsh.

Duran allowed one hit, but he responded by inducing a line out and then recording a strikeout to earn his fourth save in as many opportunities since joining the Phillies.