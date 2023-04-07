One of the best parts about going to a Phillies game is the energy that Philly sports fans bring to the ballpark. And that energy gets intensified on theme nights.

Phillies Theme Nights, when Citizens Bank Park offers cheaper tickets to fans with the chance to receive freebies, donate to causes, or dress up in team uniforms or your favorite Star Wars costume, are already selling out for the 2023 season. So far, out of the more than 20 theme nights, promo tickets to Autism Awareness Day (April 8), Teacher’s Appreciation Night (May 5), and bring your own dog theme night, Bark at the Park (May 23), are now unavailable. But, as for all the theme nights listed in this guide, fans can still buy regular tickets to the game if the ballpark runs out of available theme night tickets.

From inviting youth sports teams for a pre-game parade to celebrating Philly’s diverse range of ethnicities and heritages, plus live concerts featuring Shaquille O’Neal — Citizens Bank Park has a Theme Night for everyone. Pro tip: Find a Theme Night you like and buy tickets early. The majority of theme nights only have 1,000 to 4,000 promo tickets available for each event.

Here’s a list of available Phillies Theme Nights during the 2023 season.

Advertisement

Friday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. and Wednesday, April 26 at 6:40 p.m. It’ll be a Scout’s Honor to join the Phillies in welcoming Boy and Girl Scout troops from across the region. Scouts in uniform will receive an exclusive Phillies Scout patch and have the chance to be shown on the PhanaVision cam during the game. Scouts and their families can get discounted tickets from $10 to $28 by calling the Phillies Sales Office at 215-463-5000. Everyone else can buy tickets on the event page for $16 to $28.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/scouts-day

Tuesday, April 25 at 6:40 p.m. Cheer on students from the Class of 2023 during Hatfield Phillies Dollar Dog Night. The first 1,000 fans that buy tickets will receive a voucher for a special Class of 2023 flag. $4 discount off tickets in select locations. Tickets are $16 to $43.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/class-of-2023-celebration

One game each month, April to September. This monthly pre-game event is hosted by Phillies Ambassador Scott Palmer, family therapist George James and mental health education organization Minding Your Mind. Each month a panel of speakers discuss a new topic surrounding mental health. Events are held at Citizens Bank Park in the Phillies Media Room from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before the game.

Theme Night tickets are limited to the first 120 registrants. Tickets are $16 to $43.

Buy tickets to the event and game for the 2023 Strikeout the Stigma Series:

Tuesday, May 9 at 6:40 p.m. Celebrate Nurses at Citizen Bank Park, alongside Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Night. The first 3,000 fans to purchase tickets through the event page will receive a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Nurses Night scrub top presented by Temple Health. Tickets are $20 to $47.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/nurses-night

Wednesday, May 10 at 4:05 p.m. Walk away with mystery giveaway items for this Theme Night as the Phillies bring back classic theme night favorites. The first 1,000 fans that purchase tickets through the event page will receive a voucher for one Mystery Theme Night bag. New this year: A limited number of mystery bags will include a baseball autographed by a pre-selected 2023 Phillies player.

Buy tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/mystery-theme-night

Saturday, May 20 at 4:05 p.m. Celebrate and salute all service members during this theme night. The first 1,000 fans to buy tickets through the event page will receive a voucher fo an exclusive Phillies Salute to Service jersey. Tickets are $23 to $53.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/salute-to-service

Sunday, May 21 at 1:35 p.m. Join local youth baseball and softball teams for a pre-game parade with teams in full uniform and afterward watch the Phillies play the Chicago Cubs. Youth players in uniform have the chance to be shown on the PhanaVision cam during the game. The pre-game parade is limited to the first 3,000 participants. There is a $4 discount off the regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $19 to $49.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/youth-baseball-softball-celebration

Wednesday, May 24 from 9:30 a.m.-1:05 p.m. On this Weather Education Day, join The Phillies, Citizens Bank Park and NBC10/Telemundo62 for educational programming from meteorologists. Then stick around for lunch and ballgame. There are two ways to buy tickets for this event: Game Tickets Only or Game Tickets with Lunch. Seating will be in Pavilion Deck (301-305; 306-310); Terrace (312-328) and Terrace Deck (412-434).

Game Tickets Only: $14 each Game Tickets with Lunch: $22 each, and receive a $12 concession credit for any concession stand.

Buy Tickets: Call the Phillies Sales Office at 215-463-5000.

Monday, June 5 at 6:40 p.m. In honor of Lou Gehrig Day, the Phillies are honoring all those living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Phillies fans living with ALS will be recognized on-field pre-game. When buying these tickets, a $4 donation will automatically be added at checkout, and those proceeds will benefit the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of The ALS Assocation. Tickets are $16 to $43.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/als-awareness

Tuesday, June 6 at 6:40 p.m. Join the Phillies for the 8th annual Greek Heritage Celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Special entertainment will be hosted at Pass & Stow near the Third Base Gate. $6 discount off regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $14 to $41.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/greek-heritage-celebration

Wednesday, June 7 at 6:05 p.m. Calling all Grateful Dead “dead heads,” your night is in June. The first 1,000 fans to buy tickets through this event page will receive a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Dead & Company T-shirt. Jawn of the Dead Band will also be performing before the game behind Section 148. Tickets are $22 to $49.

Buy Tickets: https://www.mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/dead-and-company

Saturday, June 10. After the 4:05 p.m. Phillies game against the LA Dodgers, pop trio AJR will be performing on-field. Your game ticket serves as your concert ticket for after the game. For an additional $30, get a Field Pass to watch the live concert up-close. Tickets are $68 to $120.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/ajr-postgame-concert

Sunday, June 11 at 1:35 p.m. The second youth baseball and softball theme night is back, with the same deal. Join local youth baseball and softball teams for a pre-game parade with teams in full uniform and afterward watch the Phillies play the Chicago Cubs. Youth players in uniform have the chance to be shown on the PhanaVision cam during the game. The pre-game parade is limited to the first 3,000 participants. Tickets are $26 to $58.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/youth-baseball-and-softball-celebration

Tuesday, June 20 at 6:40 p.m. Join the Phillies for the 18th annual African American Heritage Celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Special entertainment will be hosted at Pass & Stow near the Third Base Gate. $6 discount off regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $18 to $41.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/african-american-heritage-celebration

Wednesday, June 21 at 6:40 p.m. Join the Phillies for the 14th annual Jewish Heritage Celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Special entertainment will be hosted at Pass & Stow near the Third Base Gate. $6 discount off regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $18 to $41.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/jewish-heritage-celebration

Friday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m. Join the Phillies, alongside The Giant Company, in celebrating celebrate Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ culture. The first 2,000 fans to buy tickets through the event page will receive a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Pride Night bucket hat. Tickets are $23 to $58.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/pride-night

Saturday, June 24 at 4:05 p.m. In partnership with Philabundance, Citizens Bank and the Phillies comes a night of helping to fight hunger in Greater Philadelphia! Bring a donation of non-perishable food when you enter to be distributed by Philabundance. Suggested items include plastic jars of peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna and pasta. You can also make a monetary donation through Philabundance.org (every $1 donated provides two meals for families in need). Tickets are $30 to $105.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/phans-feeding-families

Saturday, July 1. After the 4:05 p.m. Phillies game against the Washington Nationals, international DJ sensation Shaquille “Diesel” O’Neal will be performing on-field. Your game ticket serves as your concert ticket for after the game. For an additional $30, get a Field Pass to watch the live concert up-close. Tickets are $53 to $83.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/shaquille-oneal-postgame-concert

Tuesday, July 18 at 6:40 p.m. Join the Phillies for the 15th annual Irish Heritage Celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Special entertainment will be hosted at Pass & Stow near the Third Base Gate. $6 discount off regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $18 to $41.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/irish-heritage-celebration

Wednesday, July 19 at 6:40 p.m. Phillies and Temple Heart & Vascular Institute are joining forces to bring awareness to heart health during I Heart Phillies Night. The first 1,000 fans to buy tickets through the event page will receive a voucher for an exclusive I Heart Phillies hat. $4 discount off regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $20 to $43.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/i-heart-phillies

Thursday, July 20 at 12:35 p.m. Summer Camps are crashing Citizens Bank Park on this day for campers and counselors to enjoy a day of fun in the sun at the ball park. Kids ages 14 years old and under can participate in a postgame Nemours Kids Run the Bases. To buy tickets for a group, call the Group Sales Office at 215-463-5000 ext. 5105. Tickets are $14 to $39.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/summer-camp-day

Wednesday, July 26 at 6:05 p.m. Join the Phillies for the 13th annual German Heritage Celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Special entertainment will be hosted at Pass & Stow near the Third Base Gate. $6 discount off regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $18 to $41.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/german-heritage-celebration

Monday, August 7 at 6:40 p.m. Join the Phillies for the 14th annual Italian Heritage Celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Special entertainment will be hosted at Pass & Stow near the Third Base Gate. $6 discount off regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $14 to $41.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/italian-heritage-celebration

Wednesday, August 22 at 6:40 p.m. May the Force be with you for the 9th annual Stars Wars Night that benefits the Stand Up to Cancer charity organization. The first 4,000 fans that buy tickets through the event page will receive a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Star Wars Schwarbie Wan Kenobi bobblehead. Fans are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters. Tickets are $22 to $49.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/star-wars

Tuesday, August 29 at 6:40 p.m. Join the Phillies for the 21st annual Goya Latino Family Celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Special entertainment will be hosted at Pass & Stow near the Third Base Gate. $6 discount off regular price of tickets in select locations. Tickets are $14 to $41.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/latino-family-celebration

Friday, September 8 at 7:05 p.m. Buy me some peanuts and crackerjacks! It’s PEANUTS Night at Citizens Bank Park, celebrating more than a half-century of the famous comic strip featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopie. The first 2,500 fans to buy tickets through the event page will receive a voucher for an exclusive Phillies PEANUTS Peppermint Patty bobblehead. Tickets are $22 to $49.

Buy Tickets: mlb.com/phillies/tickets/specials/peanuts-night