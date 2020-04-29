The Phillies are beginning their refunds by dealing first with April and May then waiting for more clarification on what baseball will look like this summer. The Cubs and Athletics were scheduled to visit Philly in June, Mike Trout and the Angels are booked for a weekend in July, and the 1980 World Champions are slated to reunite in August. It’s easy to imagine what the crowds would have been like for those games. Instead, there’s the possibility that Citizens Bank Park will be just as empty then as it will be this weekend.