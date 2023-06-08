MLB is monitoring Philly’s air quality ahead of Thursday’s Phillies game

The smoky haze that postponed Wednesday’s Phillies game against the Detroit Tigers still hangs over the Philadelphia area, threating more disruptions for baseball fans.

The Phillies are scheduled to take on the Tigers at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB is closely monitoring the situation, according to a league source, and likely won’t make a decision until closer to the scheduled first pitch.

MLB has already postponed one game Thursday — a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks, which had been scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m at Nationals Park. Air quality continued to be poor in Washington, D.C., which issued its first “code red” air quality alert since 2011.

The Nationals-Diamondbacks game will now take place June 22.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, in addition to pushing back the Phillies’ game to Thursday, the league postponed a game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox that was scheduled to be played at Yankee Stadium, where the orange skies resembled a sci-fi movie.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia air quality: Maps, forecasts, and latest updates on cancellations

Philadelphia’s air quality Thursday morning was worse than Wednesday’s, though forecasters expect the smoke from Canadian wildfires to dissipate some as the day goes on. However, another plume of dense smoke is expected to cross the region in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“The air quality is still going to be bad,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Brudy said.

Prior to Wednesday’s game being postponed, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh told The Inquirer the hazy air didn’t have much impact on his at-bats or his ability to track balls. But he wasn’t able to see the upper deck of Citizens Bank Park while he was roaming the outfield.

“It was noticeably different out there,” Marsh said. “It felt like Gotham. It was dark. The lights really couldn’t do their job.”

» READ MORE: Phillies on playing in a smoke-filled ballpark: 'It started smelling like a fire'

In addition to speaking with medical and weather experts, MLB is also in communication with the clubs impacted by the Canadian wildfire smoke. On Wednesday, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sided with health experts.

“I don’t know anything about air quality,” Dombrowski said. “I’m not an expert on it. So I have to look at how other people guide us, and it was a situation where MLB and the experts feel it has now reached a point where it’s unhealthy for people to be outside. So we’ll go along with what they say.”

If MLB postpones the game, the Phillies don’t have room on their upcoming schedule to make it up. On Friday they’re scheduled to begin a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed immediately by a four-game road trip against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies next scheduled day off isn’t until June 19.

In addition to Thursday’s Phillies-Tigers game, the New York Yankees are scheduled to face the White Sox in a doubleheader at Yankees Stadium beginning at 4:05 p.m. New York City’s air quality was better than Philadelphia’s Thursday morning, but was still listed in the “unhealthy” range.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday morning that, “as of right now, the smoke models are not indicating another large plume over the city” and there is a chance of “significant improvement” throughout Friday, according to the New York Times.