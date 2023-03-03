Tigers 6, Phillies 3: Matt Vierling overshadows first start by Taijuan Walker

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Taijuan Walker’s first spring training start for the Phillies turned into the Matt Vierling Show.

Vierling, traded in January to Detroit in a deal for reliever Gregory Soto, returned Friday to face his former team and went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs in the Tigers’ 6-3 victory at BayCare Ballpark. Two of his hits, both singles, came against Walker.

But other than Vierling, Walker made relatively quick work of a Tigers lineup that included regulars Riley Greene, Javier Báez, and Spencer Torkelson, and former Phillies Nick Maton, Donny Sands, and César Hernández.

Walker, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract to be a mid-rotation starter, became the first Phillies pitcher to work into the third inning. He was charged with two runs on three hits (all singles).

“They asked me after the second [inning], and I told them I feel really good for that third ‘up,’” Walker said. “I felt like I could’ve kept going, too. It was good. Good work today.”

Walker will leave the Phillies next week to join Mexico for the World Baseball Classic. He’s expected to pitch in an exhibition next week in Phoenix before Mexico opens the tournament on March 11 against Colombia.

On the mound: Touted pitching prospect Mick Abel made his spring debut and tossed a scoreless sixth inning. Abel’s fastball topped out at 98 mph. He issued a one-out walk on four pitches, then gave up a single before getting Jonathan Davis to ground into a double play.

What stood out: Other than Vierling, you mean? Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-2 with a walk as the designated hitter in his first spring training game. The Phillies took it slowly with Hoskins after minor offseason surgery to repair cartilage in his right knee. ... Edmundo Sosa and J.T. Realmuto homered. ... Maton tried to steal second base and got thrown out by Realmuto, much to the delight of his former teammates.

Quotable: “Anxious, for sure, just to get out there but knowing I’ll be fine. Making a move that I’m not necessarily trying to plan out and then just realizing, ‘Hey, you’re OK.’” — Hoskins on the importance of testing his knee by rounding first base on a single in the first inning

On deck: Probable opening day starter Aaron Nola will make his second Grapefruit League start at 1:05 p.m. Saturday against the Pirates in Clearwater on NBC Sports Philadelphia and 94-WIP.