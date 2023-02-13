Phillies sign Tom McCarthy and Scott Franzke to contract extensions

As the Phillies attempt to duplicate last season’s run to the World Series, their games will have a familiar sound on both television and radio.

The Phillies signed Tom McCarthy and Scott Franzke — their longtime play-by-play announcers on TV and radio, respectively — to multiyear contract extensions, executive vice president Dave Buck confirmed Monday. Buck declined to divulged the length of the contracts but said they’re “at least as long as the previous deals,” both of which were for five years.

“They’re both A-talent, and it’s great to have them locked up for a long time,” Buck said. “I think we have a bright future on the field, and it’s great to have the security knowing Tom and Scott will be calling the exciting action.”

Franzke, 50, will begin his 18th season with the Phillies and 17th as the lead radio play-by-play voice. He will work with popular analyst Larry Andersen for weekend series at home and other selected games. Former Phillies shortstop Kevin Stocker is the frontrunner to work with Franzke for all other games, although the team hasn’t made an announcement. Last year, Stocker rotated with ex-Phillies Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, and Erik Kratz.

McCarthy, 54, will begin the 16th season of his second stint with the Phillies. He will once again work with several analysts, primarily John Kruk, Ben Davis, and Ruben Amaro Jr.

The Athletic was first to report the new contracts for McCarthy and Franzke.