Aaron Nola will start Thursday’s series finale against right-hander Zack Wheeler. ... Adam Haseley rehabbed this week with double-A Reading, but it is not certain whether he will join the Phillies or be sent to triple A when his rehab assignment is complete. ... Kapler had a bamboo plant on his desk, courtesy of Brad Miller, who the Phillies believe has brought them good luck by introducing bamboo to the clubhouse. “It’s cool. It’s a very nice gift," Kapler said. "It’s one of my favorite gifts. I like having green things around, A. And B, I like things that create a sensory experience, rather than something that you use. You taste, you look at, and you enjoy on a regular basis.”