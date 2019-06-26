When Tommy Hunter stood on a minor-league mound earlier this month, it had been eight months since he last pitched in a game.
Hunter, who could join the Phillies this weekend, had been sidelined since suffering a forearm strain in spring training. The right-hander’s recovery was taking longer than expected, but Hunter felt good when he arrived in Bradenton, Fla. That positivity lasted just one pitch.
“First pitch. Homer. I think they knew it coming in, but I was like, ‘I haven’t thrown in a game in eight months. I’m going to throw a first-pitch, middle-in heater.’ He clicked it,” Hunter said Tuesday afternoon in the Phillies clubhouse. “It’s not the first time that’s ever happened to me, but I was not expecting it. I wanted to steal one strike. Just give me one. I didn’t even want to feel good, I just wanted to make sure I could throw a pitch and I would be OK. Good for him. I wasn’t going to give up anything after that. I got angry a little bit.”
Hunter recovered the ball hit by Pirates prospect Cal Mitchell and went on to have four productive rehab outings with high-A Clearwater and double-A Reading. The Phillies are trying to determine whether that’s enough before adding him to the roster for the three-game series in Miami.
The reliever was a steady presence last season, making 65 appearances and earning manager Gabe Kapler’s trust in high-leverage situations. This year, the bullpen has been depleted by injuries; four relievers were not in the bullpen on Opening Day.
Hunter is in the final year of a two-year, $18-million contract. He posted a 3.80 ERA in 64 innings last season, with 51 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Last season, the Phillies debuted Pat Neshek on July 1 and considered him a trade-deadline acquisition. Hunter might provide a similar boost this year.
“Yeah, it would be nice to be effective when you come back, too,” Hunter said. “If you come back and [stink], then it wouldn’t be like a good trade-deadline acquisition. There’s possibilities out there, but I don’t plan on doing that. I would like to continue what I’ve been feeling ... ."
Aaron Nola will start Thursday’s series finale against right-hander Zack Wheeler. ... Adam Haseley rehabbed this week with double-A Reading, but it is not certain whether he will join the Phillies or be sent to triple A when his rehab assignment is complete. ... Kapler had a bamboo plant on his desk, courtesy of Brad Miller, who the Phillies believe has brought them good luck by introducing bamboo to the clubhouse. “It’s cool. It’s a very nice gift," Kapler said. "It’s one of my favorite gifts. I like having green things around, A. And B, I like things that create a sensory experience, rather than something that you use. You taste, you look at, and you enjoy on a regular basis.”