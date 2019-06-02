LOS ANGELES -- As the Phillies took early batting practice Saturday afternoon at Dodgers Stadium, reliever Tommy Hunter trotted in from the right-field bullpen and announced that he had a terrific throwing session.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is hopeful that means Hunter will soon be ready to trot in from the bullpen and pitch in a game.
“Tommy threw a bullpen, a really good one,” Kapler said. “He’s feeling really good about himself, which is encouraging for us. It’s going to be difficult to slow him down because of how excited he is and healthy he looks and how the ball is coming out. Quite frankly, we have a need for Tommy Hunter, so when he’s ready, we’ll be ready for him.”
Hunter will likely throw another bullpen session during the Phillies’ six-game road trip that continues in San Diego on Monday. He could begin a rehab assignment when the team returns from its West Coast trip.
This was the second straight season Hunter was unable to make it to opening day because of an injury sustained during spring training. A year ago, he missed the team’s first 20 games with a strained hamstring. This season, he suffered a flexor strain in his right forearm in spring training and has been sidelined ever since.
There are a couple of reasons Kapler would love to have Hunter back in his bullpen. One is because the team has four other relievers on the injured list, including free-agent addition David Robertson and top lefty Adam Morgan. The other is because Hunter can get left-handed hitters out despite being a right-hander. A year ago, lefties hit just .236 with a .317 on-base percentage and .739 OPS against Hunter.
Center fielder Roman Quinn batted five times in an extended spring training game Saturday and “came out healthy,” Kapler said. All five of the at-bats were as a right-handed hitter as Quinn has abandoned switch-hitting after batting just .230 in 170 plate appearances as a left-handed hitter. ... Nick Pivetta will pitch for the Phillies against the Dodgers’ Rich Hill in the series finale Sunday at 4:10 p.m.