“In college, my first year coming out, the game would kind of speed up on me,” he said. “For me it’s really just the repetition, continuing to get comfortable, and over the course of the last year, it’s really slowed down for me. I made some errors out there, but looking back to the errors I made in the fall league, they were mostly balls I shouldn’t have even thrown. I was actually happy with how I played defense out there, even if the stats might not reflect that.”