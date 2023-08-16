Phillies’ top position-player prospect Justin Crawford makes his debut with high-A Jersey Shore

With four weeks left in the A-ball season, the Phillies promoted their top position-player prospect.

Justin Crawford made his debut Tuesday for high-A Jersey Shore, going 0-for-3 with a walk in a 2-1 loss at home against Asheville. The 19-year-old center fielder and 2022 first-round pick was leading the Florida State League in hitting with a .344 average in 69 games at low-A Clearwater.

In his first full season in the minors, Crawford also had a .399 on-base percentage, three homers, and 40 stolen bases in 47 attempts for Clearwater. He played in the Futures Game last month and recently moved into Baseball America’s top-100 rankings as the No. 83 prospect in the sport. He was rated third in the Phillies organization, behind pitchers Andrew Painter (No. 29) and Mick Abel (No. 41).

”We’re happy with how well he’s hit to start off,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last month. “Part of it is he makes contact. He’s tall and he’s thin, but he’s already gained weight from last year. The most important thing is he makes contact and learns the strike zone.

”And he flies. I mean, he can fly.”

Crawford moved up with 19-year-old shortstop Bryan Rincon. They are among eight players on active rosters in the South Atlantic League who were born in 2004. They also join Jersey Shore amid a playoff push. The BlueClaws trail Brooklyn by two games in the race for the second-half title in the North Division.