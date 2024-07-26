Phillies trade for Austin Hays from the Orioles for Seranthony Domínguez and Cristian Pache

Four days before the trade deadline, the Phillies addressed one of their two roster needs while amplifying the other.

The Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Orioles, the teams announced Friday, and intend to use him as the righty-hitting half of a left-field platoon with Brandon Marsh. But the cost for Hays included long-tenured reliever Seranthony Domínguez, sent to Baltimore with reserve outfielder Cristian Pache.

Now, then, the Phillies’ focus shifts to the bullpen. With the deadline looming at 6 p.m. Tuesday, they were already shopping for a reliever. By swapping Domínguez for Hays, they signaled a move for bullpen help is forthcoming.

Hays, 29, fits the profile of the outfielder the Phillies have been seeking. He’s batting .255/.316/.395 overall this season, but .328/.394/.500 in 72 plate appearances against left-handed pitching.

In that sense, Hays is a mirror image of Marsh, a left-handed hitter who hits against righties (.279/.360/.482 this season) but struggles against lefties (.140/.211/.160). Marsh hasn’t started against a non-opener lefty since May 16.

Hays figures to give the Phillies a better left field option against a lefty in the postseason, especially if they wind up facing the Braves (Max Fried and Chris Sale) or Mets (Sean Manaea and José Quintana). He’s also making $6.3 million this year and is under team control via salary arbitration through next season.

Domínguez, 29, made his major-league debut with the Phillies in 2018 and emerged as a top late-inning option. His back-to-back strikeouts of Cardinals sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in Game 2 of the wild-card series were a highlight of the 2022 postseason run.

But Domínguez’s stock fell this season, while his ERA rose to 4.75 in 38 appearances. Based on how manager Rob Thomson was using him, he was low in the bullpen pecking order, behind fellow righties Jeff Hoffman and Orion Kerkering and lefties José Alvarado and Matt Strahm. While lefty Gregory Soto got an opportunity to pitch in the eighth and ninth inning this week, Domínguez didn’t receive a similar chance.

Now, he will have an opportunity for high-leverage situations with the American League East-leading Orioles, who are using former Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning.

The the past week has highlighted the Phillies’ bullpen needs. Alvarado blew a save last Friday night in Pittsburgh; Kerkering has walked three batters and hit two in his last two appearances after going 48 batters without issuing a walk; Soto melted down in the ninth inning Wednesday in Minnesota.

Pache, 25, batted .202/.288/.269 in a limited role on the bench. As a light-hitting right-handed batter but an elite defender in center field, his skill set was redundant with Johan Rojas.

The Phillies could still upgrade center field. But by attempting to shore up left field with Hays, it’s possible they will remain committed to Rojas, who is batting .216/.259/.294 with two extra-base hits and 16 strikeouts in 55 plate appearances since returning from triple A.

“Eliminating runs defensively is the key for him, and then continuing to talk him through situations — when to bunt, when to take pitches,” Thomson said. “That’s an ongoing process, to tell you the truth. But his defensive ability just eliminates a lot of runs for the other team.”

And Thomson believes Rojas’ defense, not up to the elite level that he reached last season, has improved since he came back from triple A.

“He’s more in control,” Thomson said. “He’s understanding that he doesn’t have to make the great play all the time. Sometimes the situation calls for you to just be safe. I think he’s getting it.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.