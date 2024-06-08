Link copied to clipboard
Phillies acquire infielder Buddy Kennedy in trade with Tigers
The 25-year-old Millville, N.J. native was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley.
LONDON — The Phillies acquired infielder Buddy Kennedy from the Tigers for cash and optioned him to triple A on Friday.
Kennedy, 25, batted .234/.331/.383 with three homers at mostly second and third base for the Tigers’ triple-A club before being designated for assignment this week.
He’s from Millville, N.J., the same hometown as Mike Trout.
Kennedy went 2 for 10 with a home run and four RBIs in six games with the Tigers.