Phillies acquire infielder Buddy Kennedy in trade with Tigers

LONDON — The Phillies acquired infielder Buddy Kennedy from the Tigers for cash and optioned him to triple A on Friday.

Kennedy, 25, batted .234/.331/.383 with three homers at mostly second and third base for the Tigers’ triple-A club before being designated for assignment this week.

He’s from Millville, N.J., the same hometown as Mike Trout.

Kennedy went 2 for 10 with a home run and four RBIs in six games with the Tigers.