NEW YORK -- It's clear that the Phillies must acquire help for their beleaguered pitching staff if they have any chance of making the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
For now, though, manager Gabe Kapler is focused only on the players that he has.
“I’ve been pouring every ounce of my energy into working on the players that we have in the room right now, giving them the best possible chance to succeed,” Kapler said Friday before the Phillies opened a three-game series here against the New York Mets. “That’s what I have the bandwith for.”
The Phillies, who slipped into third place after a 12-6 loss Thursday night in Atlanta, have myriad needs, including reinforcements for an offense that hasn’t been as productive since outfielders Andrew McCutchen (left knee surgery) and Odubel Herrera (domestic violence suspension) were lost for the season.
But less than a month before the July 31 trade deadline, pitching continues to be the biggest problem. The Phillies are on pace to allow 279 homers, which would shatter the single-season National League record of 258 set by the 94-loss Cincinnati Reds in 2016.
The Phillies are counting on injured relievers David Robertson, Pat Neshek and Seranthony Dominguez returning to the bullpen at some point during the second half of the season. But the rotation still includes two starters, Nick Pivetta and Vince Velasquez, who fumbled their spots earlier this season.
General manager Matt Klentak figures to be busy as the trade market begins to shape up leading up to the deadline. But if the Phillies continue to struggle and fall even further behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves, he will have to decide how aggressive to get in upgrading the rotation for a shot at a wild-card berth. At the very least, it would seem unlikely in that scenario that the Phillies would be in the market for a pitcher with an expiring contract, a la San Francisco Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner.
Regardless, Kapler is paying more attention to getting more from the players that he has.
"It's finding ways to help the players that have the track records of success to perform to their capability, and it's helping the younger players develop at the most rapid possible pace," Kapler said. "That's where my focus will stay. It's the only area that our coaching staff has control over."
Anything else will be left to Klentak.
"I have a lot of trust in Matt and our front office," Kapler said, "to go out and help us acquire pieces if that's the most important action steps."
The Phillies added a fresh arm to the bullpen by recalling right-hander Yacksel Rios from triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioning lefty Austin Davis, who allowed three runs in the eighth inning Thursday night in Atlanta. ... To mark the 30th anniversary of the pilot season of “Seinfeld,” Jerry Seinfeld -- a well-known Mets fan -- threw the ceremonial first pitch. The Mets also gave away Seinfield bobblehead dolls. ... Jake Arrieta (8-6, 4.43 ERA) will make his final start before the all-star break on Saturday night against Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard (5-4, 4.56).