General manager Matt Klentak figures to be busy as the trade market begins to shape up leading up to the deadline. But if the Phillies continue to struggle and fall even further behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves, he will have to decide how aggressive to get in upgrading the rotation for a shot at a wild-card berth. At the very least, it would seem unlikely in that scenario that the Phillies would be in the market for a pitcher with an expiring contract, a la San Francisco Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner.