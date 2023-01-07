Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said a few days ago he was mostly done with his roster construction this offseason. That appears not to be the case. On Saturday, the Phillies agreed to a trade with the Detroit Tigers, sending infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands to Detroit for left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility infielder Kody Clemens.

The trade was first reported by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia and Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Soto, a 27-year-old reliever, is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Tigers, posting a 3.28 ERA in 2022 through 60⅓ innings. He has a similar profile to José Alvarado; a hard-throwing lefty who can be used in late inning spots. Like Alvarado in the first half of the 2022 season, Soto has struggled with command, posting a 14.5% walk rate in 2021, and a 12.9% walk rate in 2022. And also like Alvarado, Soto has great stuff. His fastball velocity registers in the 98th percentile in 2022, according to Baseball Savant.

After a brief stint in triple-A Lehigh Valley, Alvarado became a new pitcher in the second half of the 2022 season. He trimmed his walk rate from 14.9% in the first half, to 6.5% in the second half, while increasing his strikeout rate from 33.9% in the first half to 43% in the second half. This the result of a number of factors; Alvarado himself credits his work with a mental skills coach, but his improved command and usage of his cutter also came into play. The Phillies are hopeful that with some guidance, Soto will make a similar transition, into a hard-throwing lefty who knows where the ball is going.

If the Phillies do figure out how to rein in Soto’s command, he will only bolster their bullpen. Soto has excelled against left-handed batters in his career, allowing a slugging percentage of just .277 over 213 at-bats. Manager Rob Thomson now has three left-handed arms at his disposal, in Soto, Alvarado and Matt Strahm.

Clemens, son of Roger Clemens, is coming off of his rookie season in 2022, in which he hit .145/.197/.308 in 56 games. He hit .274/.327/.535 in 60 games at triple-A last season.