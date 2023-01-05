Jim Salisbury, the longtime NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter whose time with the network dates back to its Comcast SportsNet days, announced on Thursday that he’s leaving the station after more than a decade.

“This new year brings a new chapter, though I’m not sure what it will be,” Salisbury wrote in a statement shared on social media, noting that it was his choice to leave the network.

It’s unclear what’s next for Salisbury, or if he’s officially done trotting out his reporter’s notebook to games. Salisbury did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Prior to joining what was then called Comcast SportsNet, Salisbury covered the Phillies for the Inquirer for 13 years. His first Inquirer byline appeared on Jan. 11, 1997, on a story about the Phillies acquiring pitcher Scott Ruffcorn, who lasted just one season with the team.

Unfortunately for Salisbury, the Phillies weren’t all that great during large chunks of the 26 seasons he reported on the team. But he was still able to cover six playoff runs and three World Series, including the team’s victory in 2008.

Not surprisingly, social media was quickly flooded with well wishes directed at Salisbury from across the Philly media world.

“Soooo loved your work and your passion my friend. You will be truly missed!” wrote longtime CBS3 anchor Ukee Washington on Twitter.

“You’re the best, Jim,” wrote longtime NBC Sports Philadelphia producer Dan Roche. “Thanks for all your kindness and guidance over the years. God bless.”

Current Inquirer Phillies beat writer Scott Lauber called Salisbury, “Quite simply, the best.”

“Jim belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Phillies writers,” wrote former Inquirer columnist and current Star-Ledger reporter Bob Brookover, who worked with Salisbury on the Phillies beat for three years.

“Baseball will miss Jim,” wrote his former Comcast SportsNet colleague Leslie Gudel. “Jim has broken more stories over the years by having built strong relationships based on trust and integrity. Grateful to call him a dear friend and I couldn’t be happier for him, although selfishly I’ll miss his work.”