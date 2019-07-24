To date, the Phillies do not have the big scores that the Cubs and Astros do that even out their records: Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Morton for the Astros; Anthony Rizzo and, previously, Jake Arrieta for the Cubs. But some of that still comes down to the stable of amateur talent that those two clubs were able to draft, sign, and develop. When big league roster has George Springer, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, or Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Albert Amora and Wilson Contreras, all top-to-middle-of-the-order bats playing on below-market contracts, the organization has a lot more flexibility to take chances with their payroll space and trade assets. The more chances you take, the better your odds of success, and the less pressure there is on any one of those moves to pan out (unless you are the Yankees, where any move you make is guaranteed to turn into gold).