Phillies trade pitcher James McArthur to Royals for OF prospect Junior Marin

Four days after moving triple-A pitcher James McArthur off the 40-man roster, the Phillies were unable to retain him in the organization.

But they didn’t lose him for nothing, either.

The Phillies dealt McArthur to the Royals for 19-year-old outfielder Junior Marin, the teams announced Monday. McArthur, a 12th-round draft pick in 2018, had been designated for assignment last week to open a spot for reliever Jeff Hoffman to be recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

McArthur was unable to rise on the Phillies’ pitching depth chart over the last two seasons. The 26-year-old right-hander had a 7.31 ERA in five starts for Lehigh Valley after posting a 5.05 mark in 13 starts last year at double-A Reading.

Marin, listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, batted .315/.379/.413 with seven doubles and no homers in 103 plate appearances last season for the Royals’ rookie-level club in the Arizona Complex League.