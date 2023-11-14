Phillies acquire pair of minor leaguers in trade with the Brewers

Facing a deadline for teams to protect eligible minor leaguers from the Rule 5 draft, the Phillies pulled off a two-for-one trade Tuesday.

The Phillies dealt infielder Oliver Dunn to the Brewers for infielder Robert Moore and outfielder Hendry Mendez, the team announced. Moore and Mendez were Milwaukee’s No. 20 and 25 prospects, according to Baseball America’s midseason rankings.

Dunn, 26, batted .271/.396/.506 with 21 homers and 78 RBIs in 119 games for double-A Reading, then posted stellar numbers in the Arizona Fall League (.343/.455/.616, two homers in 19 games).

But the Phillies needed to add Dunn to the 40-man roster by 6 p.m. to shield him from the Rule 5 draft. He projects as a utility player, and the Phillies already have depth in that area, with Edmundo Sosa, Rodolfo Castro, Weston Wilson, and Kody Clemens.

The Phillies have two openings on the 40-man roster. Power-hitting outfielder Carlos De La Cruz is the likeliest player to be added before the deadline.

Moore, 21, is the son of former Royals general manager Dayton Moore. He batted .233/.321/.361 with eight homers in 123 games for high-A Wisconsin.

Mendez, 20, batted .236/.307/.326 with three homers in 62 games for Wisconsin.