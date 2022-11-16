Even before team officials sat down this week for a round of offseason scouting meetings, the Phillies were committed to five players — Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber — for next season at a total cost of roughly $112 million.

Do they really have the payroll flexibility to sign another high-salaried free agent?

“I think we have flexibility,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. “We do lose a couple of guys that made significant dollars. In fact, more than one. We have some flexibility.”

In other words, Trea Turner can expect a call from the Phillies.

Same with fellow star-studded free-agent shortstops Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa.

The Phillies have spent as much money in free agency as almost any team over the last four years, even pushing the payroll over the luxury-tax threshold this year for the first time in franchise history. And after falling two wins short of a World Series title, it doesn’t sound like they’re about to stop now.

“We’re going to push the needle and try to win,” Dombrowski said. “I mean, we’re close, right? We’re going to try to win.”

The Phillies finished the season with a payroll of approximately $243 million, which will carry a $2.6 million luxury-tax penalty, according to Associated Press estimates. If they stay over the threshold, which rises to $233 million (from $230 million) next year, they would pay a 30% surcharge, up from 20% this year as a first-time offender.

Dombrowski declined to say whether owner John Middleton has authorized going over the luxury-tax bar again, although Middleton has said all along that he’s willing to do so for the chance to win a World Series. After coming so close, it’s doubtful that he would roll back the payroll now.

The Phillies have a middle-infield vacancy after declining second baseman Jean Segura’s $17 million option. Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson said separately Wednesday that they are comfortable shifting Bryson Stott to second base and using slick-fielding Edmundo Sosa at shortstop. But that’s almost certainly more posturing than reality.

Besides, the Phillies have more than $50 million rolling off the books, notably Segura and shortstop Didi Gregorius, who still got paid by the Phillies after being released in August. They have other needs beyond shortstop, with Dombrowski mentioning at least one mid-rotation starting pitcher and a few bullpen pieces.

But the Phillies could sign Turner, for instance, who will aim to beat the $32.5 million average annual salary that shortstop Corey Seager received last year from the Texas Rangers, and still have money to spend in other areas.

“I don’t know if I’d be surprised if we didn’t end up with [one of] them,” Thomson said of the four star shortstops. “It all depends on the market and what Dave, [general manager] Sam [Fuld], and John want to spend.”

No matter what happens, it seems the Phillies are leaning toward moving Stott to second base. He played 372 innings at second base and ranked three outs above average, according to Statcast. At shortstop, Stott played 658⅓ innings and ranked three outs below average.

“I asked Bryson at the end of the year, I said, ‘What do you prefer: shortstop or second base?’” Thomson said. “He said, ‘Big leagues.’ He said, ‘It doesn’t matter to me.’ He’s preparing to do anything.”

Take five, Painter

Dombrowski said the Phillies are “keeping a spot open for a youngster” in the starting rotation. That could mean 19-year-old top prospect Andrew Painter, although Dombrowski also named lefties Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez as candidates to win a job. Touted right-handers Mick Abel and Griff McGarry will get looks in spring training, too.

Painter, who has pitched 109⅔ innings since the Phillies drafted him out of high school in the first round in 2021, will be the most intriguing fifth-starter candidate. He’s coming off a 1.56 ERA in 22 starts among three minor-league levels. But Falter may have the inside track on a job after posting a 3.86 ERA in 16 starts, including a 2.54 mark while Wheeler was sidelined with elbow inflammation.

“I know Falter can do it because he did it for us this year,” Thomson said. “I’m comfortable with Bailey, and I’ve seen Sánchez. He’s been a little bit inconsistent at times. I’ve seen him pitch very well. I haven’t seen Painter pitch, but I’ve just heard glowing reports on him.

“You always have to have young guys coming into your rotation or into your lineup so that you’re youthful and energetic and you’re turning it over all the time. I think that’s important.”

Regardless, Dombrowski said the Phillies will be shopping for at least one experienced starter. He didn’t rule out a reunion with Zach Eflin, who declined his half of a $15 mutual option and will try to do better on the free-agent market.

“We like Zach,” Dombrowski said. “We like him a lot. The door’s not closed on him by any means. It would just be a matter of what somebody does contractually and what we do contractually.”

Extra bases

Dombrowski on a potential long-term contract extension for Aaron Nola: “I just would say we’d love to have him here in the organization for a long time.” Nola can be a free agent after next season. ... Dombrowski said Wheeler, who dealt with what the Phillies termed “fatigue” during the World Series, is healthy.