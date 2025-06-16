Documentary on Phillies’ Trea Turner’s 2023 standing ovation wins an Emmy

The legend of the Trea Turner standing ovation continues, and now it’s award-winning.

A documentary chronicling the story of Jon McCann, Philly Captain, one of the people behind the Trea Turner standing ovation that helped turn his 2023 season around, won a Sports Emmy in May for best short documentary. On Friday, McCann and documentary producer Kyle Thrash brought the trophy to the ballpark for batting practice to show Turner.

Turner himself may not have won the Emmy, but McCann and Thrash gave him major credit for the big win.

“Trea Turner’s an Emmy winner, absolutely,” Thrash told the AP. “He definitely held it up like he owned it.”

Turner told Thrash and McCann he would wave to them in section 301 if he stole a base in Friday’s game, which, despite the 8-0 win, he didn’t manage, but Thrash and McCann took the win anyway.

“We get to bring a trophy back to the ballpark tonight and share it with so many people that were involved in the standing ovation. It’s pretty incredible,” Thrash said.

The documentary is on Netflix, and was produced by Higher Ground, the media company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Also involved in the standing ovation, but not featured in the documentary was 94WIP host Jack Fritz, who sparked the movement on sports radio.