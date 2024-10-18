Skip to content
Phillies
The Trea Turner documentary on Netflix leaves out some key info. What’s the full story?

The short doc focuses on an important aspect of Turner’s ovation: a Phillies fan’s mental health battle. But what did it miss?

Phillies fans celebrate with Trea Turner after his walk-off base hit against the Giants in August 2023.
Phillies fans celebrate with Trea Turner after his walk-off base hit against the Giants in August 2023.Read moreSteven M. Falk / Staff Photographer
The short documentary chronicling the standing ovation that changed Trea Turner’s first season with the Phillies, The Turnaround, is now on Netflix. Here’s what you need to know …

  1. The Turnaround was directed by Lehigh Valley native — and lifelong Phillies fan — Kyle Thrash and two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot and premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado earlier this year.

  2. It follows a Bridesburg-based Phillies fan, Jon McCann, who has fought his own mental health battles and is credited in the film for leading the charge behind the August 2023 standing ovation that changed the trajectory of Turner’s season.

  3. One part of the story not featured in the film is Jack Fritz, a host at 94.1 WIP, who was also credited with sparking the movement on sports talk radio — although he recently said he’s not upset and looks forward to watching.

