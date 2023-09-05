Phillies place Trea Turner on the paternity list and call up utility man Weston Wilson

SAN DIEGO — Trea Turner has been on a torrid hitting spree over the last month, but the Phillies will be without him for up to three games. Turner was placed on the paternity list ahead of the Phillies’ game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. As a corresponding move, infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Turner has a 15-game hitting streak and has hit seven home runs in his last seven games. He has batted .339/.376/.718 over his last 30 games, and .358/.380/.881 over his last 15. He was named National League player of the week on Tuesday afternoon, after hitting .423 with a 1.231 slugging percentage over the last week.

Wilson, 28, has hit .259/.364/.531 with 29 home runs and a .895 OPS for Lehigh Valley. He has hit .333/.438/.889 over his last seven games, including a two-homer game Sunday. He tied Rhys Hoskins for most home runs in a season in Lehigh Valley’s franchise history.

Wilson, who signed a minor league contract with the Phillies in January, made his big league debut on Aug. 9 and homered in his first at-bat. He was optioned back to Lehigh Valley on Aug. 21.