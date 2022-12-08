It’s official: The Phillies have signed Trea Turner.

Turner finalized an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday and will be introduced in a 4 p.m. news conference at Citizens Bank Park, the team announced.

The deal, which will run through Turner’s age-40 season, is the second-largest in franchise history by overall value after Bryce Harper’s 13-year, $330 million contract. Turner’s $27.27 million annual salary will be the largest in club history.

» READ MORE: How owner John Middleton pushed the Phillies to land Trea Turner

Turner will wear No. 7, according to the Phillies. He wore No. 7 in Washington but No. 6 in the last two years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies have not yet retired No. 6, but nobody has worn the number since Ryan Howard.

This is a developing story and will be updated.