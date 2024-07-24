Twins hit walk-off in the ninth inning as Phillies’ bullpen surrenders three run lead

MINNEAPOLIS — Let it be said that the Phillies’ first road trip after the All-Star break served to crystalize their top need at the trade deadline.

Another reliever, anyone?

A trip that began with a ninth-inning meltdown by one hard-throwing lefty (José Alvarado) ended with an all-out lack of command by another (Gregory Soto) in a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Twins in a Wednesday matinee in Minnesota.

The Phillies blew a 4-1 lead when Orion Kerkering was unable to throw strikes in the seventh inning. And with the score tied in the ninth, Soto hit one batter and uncorked a wild pitch before Max Kepler’s infield single drove in the winning run.

Soto, a former All-Star closer with the Tigers, is getting an opportunity to pitch the ninth inning because of Alvarado’s recent struggles. But like Alvarado, Soto is plagued by intermittent control problems. He threw four consecutive balls to Trevor Larnach to open the ninth inning, then didn’t come close to the strike zone on a wild pitch.

After Austin Martin dropped a sacrifice bunt to move Larnach to third base, Kepler shot a ball to the drawn-in infield to give the Twins a series victory and hand the Phillies their fourth loss in six games since the All-Star break.

Aaron Nola delivered another solid start, cranking up his fastball to 94 mph for a strikeout to sidestep a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning. The Phillies built a three-run lead on a tie-breaking two-run single by slumping Kyle Schwarber in the sixth inning and Nick Castellanos’ RBI single in the seventh.

Schwarber had been hitless in 20 at-bats. Castellanos, meanwhile, is quietly heating up. He knocked three hits after coming up with a two-run single in the ninth inning Tuesday night.

But the Phillies fumbled the lead because of a combination of reasons: Kerkering didn’t throw strikes. And Brandon Marsh couldn’t make a great catch.

Let’s begin with Kerkering. After going 12 innings — and more than a month — without issuing a walk, his command has gone missing. He walked one batter and hit another Monday night. Then, facing the top of the Twins’ order, he walked Willi Castro and Larnach and hit Byron Buxton.

The Phillies turned to lefty Matt Strahm, who got Kepler to ground into a fielder’s choice that plated one run. Carlos Santana hit a drive to left field. Marsh ran a long way but extended his arm to catch the ball, which went just beyond his outstretched glove, allowing two runs to score and tie the game at 4.

Through three innings, the Phillies stranded six base runners, par for the course on a road trip that was neither the most productive nor consistent from a hitting standpoint.

After busting out of the All-Star break with seven runs in the first five innings last Friday night in Pittsburgh, the Phillies scored in only six of the next 40 innings entering play Wednesday.

Taking a page from the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Detroit Tigers earlier this season, the Twins used a lefty reliever to open the game. It’s a strategy that Thomson claims he doesn’t mind because it removes a lefty from the opposing bullpen. Besides, Schwarber and Bryce Harper have handled lefties all season.

Sure enough, Steven Okert walked Schwarber, allowed a single to Trea Turner, and got Harper to foul out before the Twins made a change. Rookie righty David Festa struck out Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh looking to emerge from the first inning jam.

But Festa’s best Houdini act came in the second. He loaded the bases on a single and two walks before striking out Schwarber and Turner to keep the game scoreless.

Matt Wallner banged a solo homer in the second inning against Nola before Turner tied it by taking Festa deep in the fifth.