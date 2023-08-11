Offense clicks as Phillies pummel Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins, 13-2

Rob Thomson has always maintained that his team will hit the way they’re supposed to this season. Over this homestand, they’ve proven him right, hitting 23 home runs over their last eight games. But on Friday, they showed some versatility, too.

Despite back-to-back solo shots from J.T. Realmuto and Bryson Stott in the sixth and an eighth-inning Johan Rojas homer off a pitch thrown by a position player, the Phillies’ 13-2 win on Friday night was not always an offensive bombardment. They worked their at-bats, chipping away at the Twins pitching staff. None of their first nine runs came via the long ball. Instead, they scored via two doubles, four singles, a pair of sac flies, and an RBI groundout — all before the sixth inning.

After the Phillies (65-52) managed just one walk against Twins starter Dallas Keuchel in the first inning, starter Cristopher Sánchez allowed back-to-back home runs in the top of the second to fall into a 2-0 hole. The Twins’ lead didn’t last long, however, as the Phillies scored six runs in the bottom of the frame.

Keuchel — yes, the same Keuchel who won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015 and recently signed with the Twins (60-58) — was unable to finish the inning. The Phillies racked up six hits (including two doubles) and also scored on a sac fly and groundout during the outburst. They piled on in the fourth inning, leading off with two walks before a Trea Turner double, a Nick Castellanos single, and a Stott sacrifice fly.

Keuchel’s final line? Six runs on six hits over 1⅔ innings. He also walked two and hit a batter. Meanwhile, Sánchez picked up the win for the Phillies, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks over six innings.

By the end of the game, the Phillies had gone 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Eight of their starting nine recorded at least one hit. In all, the Phillies racked up 15 hits and six walks.

It was another multi-hit game for Castellanos and Turner, who have used this homestand as an opportunity to find their power strokes. Turner went 3-for-5, extending his hitting streak to eight games, and Castellanos went 3-for-4, extending his streak to 12. Turner is hitting .429/.448/.857 over his last seven games.

Realmuto appears to be heating up, too. He’s now homered in back-to-back games after his shot Friday night and is hitting .320/.393/.680 over his last seven games.

Twins outfielder Jordan Luplow came in the for the eighth inning, and Rojas took advantage of his first time facing a position player in the big leagues. He launched Luplow’s 47.5 mph eephus pitch 392 feet into the left-field stands for his first big league home run, a two-run shot.

Schwarber exits game early

In the seventh inning, Kyle Schwarber fouled a pitch off of his foot. He came out of the game and was replaced by Rodolfo Castro.