Trea Turner homers again as Phillies lose Bryce Harper, beat Nationals, 6-2

Nick Castellanos knows all about drowning in the first season after coming to Philadelphia as a pricy free agent. But he also makes a distinction between his situation last season and what his Phillies teammate has gone through this year.

“Trea Turner signed an 11-year contract to play for Philadelphia, right?” Castellanos said. “So when Trea’s playing his last year here, I’m going to be in the bar with Liam having a drink.”

Liam Castellanos recently turned 10.

The point is, Turner will be here a looooong time. Say what you will, then, about the standing ovations that he got before his at-bats last week as a show of support for his struggles. It meant something to the $300 million shortstop — and maybe to the Phillies, at large.

Turner homered again Thursday night, the latest big swing in his apparent revival, and the Phillies won, 6-2, to clinch a victorious series over the last-place Nationals. His two-run shot into the left-field bleachers was the first of three homers, with Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto going deep for good measure.

Don’t look now, but the Phillies are opening a lead in the playoff race. Still riding the high of Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter Wednesday night, they are in possession of the first wild-card spot, 1½ games ahead of the Giants, and 4½ games clear of the Cubs and Reds for the final wild-card spot.

One potential red flag: Bryce Harper exited before the fifth inning with what the Phillies characterized as “mid-back spasms.” He went for further testing. Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

But while the Phillies waited word on their best player, the offense, symbolized by Turner, continued a resurgence that began when this 10-game homestand began a week ago.

The Phillies were built to mash, with a lineup that inspired all manner of nicknames — Broad Street Bashers? Macho Row 2.0? Sluggers on the Schyukill? — when it was assembled before last season. And they have hit at least two homers in five of the last six games.

It wouldn’t be a big deal except they haven’t flexed their might as much as usual this season. Entering the game, they were 17th in the majors with 131 homers, a 186-homer pace after last year’s total of 205. In 17 games before this homestand began, they had one multihomer game.

Turner began the homer barrage against the Nationals in the sixth inning. With the Phillies trailing 1-0, Bryson Stott reached on an error by pitcher Patrick Corbin, who missed a toss from the first baseman.

In came reliever Andres Machado, and Turner teed off on a thigh-high fastball for a 2-1 lead.

And in case you’re wondering if the standing ovations worked, Turner has hit safely in seven consecutive games and is 10-for-26 (.385) with four doubles and two homers since the fans rose and applauded for him.

Castellanos is breaking out of his own deep freeze. After a rough stretch after the All-Star break, he went deep for the third time in two games with a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

Realmuto added a two-run homer three batters later to account for the final margin.

No, no, Nola

The Phillies went eight years — 2,937 days, to be exact — between no-hitters. Yet the pitcher who started the game after Cole Hamels’ masterpiece in 2015 also took the mound after Lorenzen’s.

It’s an oddity, to be certain. It’s also a testament to Aaron Nola’s staying power within the organization.

But for a third start in a row against a noncontending team, in the final year of his contract, Nola was unable to complete the sixth inning. It’s an uncharacteristic run. Earlier this season, Nola reeled off 18 consecutive starts of at least six innings.

The defense didn’t do Nola any favors, particularly in the fourth inning, when right fielder Weston Wilson dropped two-out fly ball. And Nola allowed only one run. But he also fell into deep counts and had long innings.