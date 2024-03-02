Nick Castellanos goes deep as the Phillies scratch out a win over the Twins

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies faced some tough arms on Saturday, starting out with Twins starter Bailey Ober, who recorded seven strikeouts in three innings, and then hard-throwing righty Jorge Alcala, who struck out two, but they managed to do just enough to get a 3-2 win over the Twins at home.

The Phillies bullpen, behind right-handed starter David Buchanan, did a good job of limiting the damage, allowing only one run — a solo home run off of José Alvarado — over seven innings.

It was not the best offensive day for the Phillies. The lineup combined for six hits, no walks, and 13 strikeouts against the Twins.

On the mound: Prospect Mick Abel was originally supposed to make the start on Saturday, but there has been an illness going around the clubhouse, and he was scratched. Buchanan made the start instead, pitching two innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

manager Rob Thomson said Buchanan is in the running for a long-man role, along with lefty Kolby Allard and righty Dylan Covey.

Who stood out: Nick Castellanos hit his first home run in the spring, and it was not a cheap shot. The ball came off his bat at 105.8 mph and traveled 408 feet to left center field.

“Really good at-bats,” Thomson said of Castellanos. “It looks like so far he’s cutting down on chase. Staying calm in the box and not getting out there. Everybody is going to chase every once in a while, but he’s been pretty disciplined so far.”

Quotable: “Buchanan was a lot better this time out,” Thomson said. “The last time out, against Boston, he had a little bit of a blister. We were wondering why the command was off. But the command was good today. He got a lot of soft contact. I think one ball was hit hard. Good curveball, locates his fastball. And he’s experienced, which is a good thing to have.”

On deck: The Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. The game will be broadcast on 94 WIP.