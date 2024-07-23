Zack Wheeler dominates his first start in two weeks, Phillies offense rallies to beat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Zack Wheeler walked off the mound, into the Phillies’ dugout, and down the bench, receiving high-fives and fist-bumps from anyone within his reach.

And rest assured, everyone else breathed a sigh of relief.

Two weeks since his last start, after experiencing lower back tightness, Wheeler delivered seven scoreless innings Tuesday night. It was exactly the brilliance the Phillies have come to expect from their ace and what they will surely need down the stretch and in October.

By itself, that would’ve made for a successful night for the Phillies. But better late than never, the offense came alive in the ninth inning against flame throwing Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Durán to pull out a 3-0 victory and even a series that wraps up Wednesday with a matinee at Target Field.

The Phillies snapped a 16-inning scoreless spell with a rally started by a one-out double from Bryce Harper. They loaded the bases for Brandon Marsh, who lifted a stalemate-breaking sacrifice fly. Nick Castellanos added a two-run double to pad the lead.

And Matt Strahm secured the Phillies’ 64th win in 101 games, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to nail down his first save of the season in front of a rooting section of family and friends from neighboring North Dakota.

Make no mistake, though: The headline belonged to Wheeler.

Based on reports from the trainers and feedback from Wheeler himself, manager Rob Thomson felt confident that the back problem was resolved. But like the night before with Ranger Suárez, who dealt with back spasms in his final start before the All-Star break, the proof was in the pitching.

Wheeler didn’t leave much doubt.

His first pitch to Twins leadoff man Willi Castro hummed at 96 mph. He consistently hit 96 in the first inning, maxing out at 97 on a pitch to Trevor Larnach. Wheeler scattered three hits and two walks and allowed only one runner to reach third base.

Wheeler was lined up to start the last game before the All-Star break. But when he reported the back issue after a July 9 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they decided to skip his turn. They also delayed his first start back from the break until Tuesday to allow for extra rest.

Better safe than sorry, they said, all the while crossing their fingers and toes that rest was all it would take to shake the tightness in Wheeler’s back. By the time he took the mound against the Twins, Wheeler hadn’t started in 14 days.

Wheeler and Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson dueled for six scoreless innings before the latter gave way to his bullpen. Picking up where fellow righty Bailey Ober left off the previous night, Woods Richardson leaned on fastballs and sliders, sprinkled in bat-slowing changeups, and held the Phillies to three hits — all singles.

But the Phillies helped, too, running into two outs in the sixth inning.

Johan Rojas got picked off first base by Woods Richardson (a replay review confirmed the initial call) before Trea Turner tried to stretch a single off the wall and was out on a perfect throw from left fielder Matt Wallner. Woods Richardson reacted by punching the air twice with his right arm.

It was a fitting juxtaposition to the punchless Phillies offense, a recurring theme since they came back from the All-Star break.

Until the ninth inning, that is. The Phillies took good at-bats against Durán, who allowed a total of one run in his previous 10 appearances before giving up the decisive three-spot.