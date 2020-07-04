A man and his two sons, according to the sheriff’s office, were hiking when they saw a plane begin to turn and spiral downward in American Fork Canyon, south of Salt Lake City. Brummett and three passengers appeared to die on impact, the sheriff’s office said. The other occupants were Brummett’s friend, Alex Ruegner, 35, and Ruegner’s aunt and uncle Elaine Blackhurst, 60, and Douglas Blackhurst, 62.