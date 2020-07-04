Tyson Brummett, a former Phillies draft pick who pitched in one major-league game, died Friday morning when the plane he was piloting crashed in the Wasatch Mountains in Utah.
All four people aboard the plane died, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Brummett was 35.
The Phillies selected Brummett, a righthanded pitcher from UCLA, in 2007′s fifth round. He pitched professionally for eight seasons, five of which were in the Phillies’ system, and all but one day of his career was spent in the minor leagues.
The Phillies brought Brummett to the majors for the season finale in 2012 as an extra pitcher to relieve a worn-out pitching staff. He faced four Washington batters, threw 11 pitches, struck out two, and was the final Phillies pitcher used in a forgettable season.
“I was really nervous to get out there,” Brummett said after the game in Washington. “It played out the way it did and I got the opportunity. I liked it a lot.”
A man and his two sons, according to the sheriff’s office, were hiking when they saw a plane begin to turn and spiral downward in American Fork Canyon, south of Salt Lake City. Brummett and three passengers appeared to die on impact, the sheriff’s office said. The other occupants were Brummett’s friend, Alex Ruegner, 35, and Ruegner’s aunt and uncle Elaine Blackhurst, 60, and Douglas Blackhurst, 62.