Phillies add Independence Blue Cross advertising patch to their uniforms

The Phillies will play with the emblem of Independence Blue Cross on their sleeve as they joined a growing list of sports franchises that have added advertising to their uniforms.

The terms of their agreement were not revealed but Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said the sponsorship patch is a multiyear deal that’s less than the 25-year pact the team struck with Citizens Bank to name the ballpark but “way more than any other sponsorship deal.”

All five of the team’s uniform tops will feature the IBX logo starting with Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Yankees. The health insurer is also featured on the jerseys of the Flyers and Union.

“It’s a huge deal,” Middleton said. “It’s right up there with the naming rights of the stadium. This is an identification between a business and the Phillies. It’s enormously strong and important to the organization, but it’s also going to be highly visible to the fans…You look at the TV and you can always see the patch on the sleeve.”

The NBA, NHL, and MLS permit teams to have sponsors on its uniforms while the NFL limits advertisements to practice jerseys. Major League Baseball teams were allowed last season to add advertising to its uniforms and the Phillies played with blank sleeves until they secured a deal. The Phillies are the 22nd of MLB’s 30 teams to add an advertising patch.

The New York Yankees reportedly earn $25 million per year for their patch, the Boston Red Sox earn $18 million, and the San Diego Padres — the first MLB team to land a sponsor — earn $10 million.

The Phillies reached the World Series in 2022, fell a win shy in 2023, and hold baseball’s best record this season while regularly playing on national TV. Their deal with IBX is thought to be lucrative, perhaps enough to cover the cost of a fifth starter (Taijuan Walker is being paid $18 million this season) for the team with baseball’s fourth-highest payroll at $249 million.

“This was an important deal for all the reasons a deal can be important,” Middleton said.

The Phillies entered Monday with the second-highest total attendance (2.31 million fans) and third-best average attendance (41,279) in the majors, putting them on pace for their best attendance since 2012. In 2014, they signed a 25-year TV deal worth $2.5 billion and Sportico said the Phillies finished last season with MLB’s seventh-highest revenue.

Business is strong but the Phillies have carried a top-five payroll since 2022, which they said caused them this season to sell more advertising at the ballpark. They replaced their out-of-town scoreboard on the right-field wall with a digital board that is mostly used for ads and added branding elsewhere. A sponsorship patch on the uniforms was expected.

“I always found that the passion Philadelphia sports fans have for our teams was always rooted in the passion for the city and the pride in the city,” Middleton said. “I think when you have two long-term Philadelphia institutions with very high profiles finding a way to come together to better serve Philadelphia, I think that’s great. And I think the fans will view it as great. It’s a win-win. It’s like Tyler Phillips coming in. He’s a local guy and he’s pitching well. People obviously want all of our pitchers to pitch good. But when the local kid makes good, that’s great. This is kind of the same thing.”

The team’s deal with IBX was not a surprise as the companies have been longtime partners. In 2020, the health insurer’s logo was painted on grass near the dugout after teams were allowed to advertise on the field when the pandemic wiped away ticket sales.

“It’s important for us to have an opportunity to amplify our brand,” IBX president and CEO Greg Deavens said. “Certainly our partnership with the Phillies has allowed us to do that. Last season, we expanded the partnership to include the signage over the right-field wall. A lot of home runs have been hit over that wall. We’ve gotten a lot of attention for the brand through that. We view this expanded arrangement as continuing to amplify the brand but also as two organizations coming together to double down on some of the initiatives that we’ll work on together around health and well being.”

“The best franchise in baseball right now so it’s a great uniform for our patch to be on. We’re really excited about it.”

Along with the patch, the suite level at Citizens Bank Park will be renamed the Independence Blue Cross Suite Level and the two parties will work together on other health initiatives. Middleton said the deal is “more than a patch deal.”

“Were there other opportunities? Sure, there were,” Middleton said. “But there was no company that we were talking to that enhanced the Phillies brand with its association like IBX. There was no company that enhanced our ability to do more in the community than IBX. This wasn’t a financial deal. The financial deal was the easiest part of the deal. This was about the Phillies trying to do more in the community and who can we have as a partner to help us do that.”