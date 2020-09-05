Shortstop Didi Gregorius wasn’t in the lineup Saturday night for the first time all season. ... With the Flyers playing Game 7 of their playoff series against the New York Islanders, a reminder of one of the more unbelievable footnotes in the Phillies’ 137-year history: They have never played a Game 7. ... Classic pitchers’ duel on tap Sunday at Citi Field: Aaron Nola (4-2, 2.45 ERA) vs. Jacob deGrom (2-1, 1.76). They have faced each other only once before in a 4-2 Phillies win on May 13, 2018. Nola went six innings; deGrom got pulled after a 45-pitch first inning in which he somehow didn’t give up a run.