Phillies are big favorites with Aaron Nola on the mound in series opener vs. Detroit

The Phillies are officially on a winning streak. Two wins in a row.

They came after five straight losses and helped the Phillies climb out of the last row in the NL East standings.

Can they make it three in a row, even with struggling starter Aaron Nola on the mound? The odds say they’re expected to Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of writing and subject to change.

Phillies vs. Tigers odds (BetMGM)

Money line: Phillies -250; Tigers +195

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (-120); Tigers +1.5 (+100)

Total: 8.5 runs (over -105; under -115)

True, Nola has not been anywhere near the same pitcher who dominated much of the 2022 season. But the Tigers are starting Joey Wentz, whose 47 innings in 2023 can be explained simply by numbers like this: 7.28 ERA; 1.68 WHIP; -0.8 WAR.

Wentz has not pitched through the fifth inning in four consecutive starts and did not get through three innings in two of those starts. And Detroit has one win in its last six games.

» READ MORE: It’s the arms, silly. Phillies bats will be fine. Consistent winning requires consistent pitching

The Phillies are obviously big favorites at home given the pitching matchup. They’ve also been swinging the bats a bit better over the last few games. It is June after all, and that’s when Kyle Schwarber tends to shine.

Schwarber, who was batting .160 heading into this past weekend’s series in Washington, mashed two home runs in the Phillies’ 11-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Wentz is left-handed, so don’t expect Schwarber’s June power surge to keep going Monday night. He does most of his damage vs. right-handed pitching. Though, if you’re interested, BetMGM has Schwarber at +225 to hit another homer Monday, the shortest odds for any player on the field.